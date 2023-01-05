This Friday (Jan. 6), Popcaan and Drake will once again unite on wax. Yesterday (Jan. 4), Popcaan took to social media to unveil a trailer for “We Caa Done,” a Noel Cadastre-produced offering that’s expected to land on the Jamaican star’s forthcoming album Great Is He. In the short clip, the 876GUD and his Canadian counterpart can be spotted hanging with their crews in a tropical setting, complete with a bevy of beautiful women, jet skis, and more.

For the aforementioned collaborators, “We Caa Done” marks the latest in a series of notable hits over the past few years. As previously reported by REVOLT, Popcaan partnered with Drizzy’s OVO Sound imprint back in 2018, which spawned the critically acclaimed FIXTAPE a couple of years later. Along with its deluxe update, that project consisted of a whopping 32 songs and (in addition to the Young Money alum) a wealth of contributions from the likes of Skillibeng, Jada Kingdom, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tommy Lee Sparta, Masicka, Bakersteez, and Frahcess One. Shortly after FIXTAPE‘s release, Popcaan would team up with OVO’s Preme for the six-track EP Link Up. Since then, the Vanquish talent kept his momentum with a steady stream of impressive loose cuts, including “Medal,” “Win,” “Survivor,” “Find Dem,” “Elevate,” and “Skeleton Cartier.” His special brand of melodic vocals could also be heard alongside everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to Meek Mill.

Last summer, Drake surprised the world with his seventh studio LP, Honestly, Nevermind, which took a departure from hip hop for more electronic-based styles like house, dance, and Baltimore club. That experimental body of work landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 204,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. It’s biggest standout, the 21 Savage-assisted “Jimmy Cooks,” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart and set the stage for the equally successful Her Loss. Check out Popcaan’s trailer for “We Caa Done” below.