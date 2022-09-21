Asake’s Mr. Money With The Vibe became the highest charting debut Nigerian album of all-time entering at No. 66 on the Billboard 200 last week.

This entry also makes it the fourth highest-charting Nigerian album after Burna Boy‘s Love, Damini which debuted at No. 18, Wizkid‘s Made In Lagos which debuted at No. 28, and Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning Twice As Tall which debuted at No. 54.

After putting out successful back to back singles like “Sungba,” “Sungba (Remix)” featuring Burna Boy, “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY),” “PALAZZO” with SPINALL, and “Bandana” with Fireboy DML, the 27-year-old singer released his highly anticipated debut album on Sept. 8. He has been getting international exposure and breaking records ever since.

The album has set a new record on Apple Music after becoming the African album with the highest first-day streams and three-day streams. All 12 songs on the album also occupied the top 12 spots on Apple Music Nigeria in the first 48 hours of its release. On Sept. 19, Mr. Money With The Vibe also became the first album to have seven songs in the top ten positions in the history of TurnTable Charts. On the chart week dated September 19th, 2022, singles “Terminator,” “Organise,” “Joha,” “PBUY,” “Nzaza,” “Dull,” and “Dupe” appeared in the top 10.

.@asakemusik's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' becomes the highest charting debut Nigerian album of all-time on the Billboard 200. — chart data (@chartdata) September 19, 2022

Asake was signed to YBNL Nation in 2022. His musical career went mainstream in 2020 when he released a freestyle titled “Mr. Money.” He is is set to kick off his “Mr. Money With The Vibe USA Tour” in Chicago on Sept. 22. He will also make stops in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Georgia, Texas, New York with more dates to be announced.