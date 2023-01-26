Burna Boy has been a breakout star since emerging in the music industry. The Nigerian rapper has already won multiple awards. Now, he can add a U.S. Platinum plaque to his list of accomplishments.

Today (Jan. 26), Chart Data confirmed that the 31-year-old rapper’s single “Last Last” has sold over 1 million units in the U.S., making the track eligible for Platinum certification.

Burna Boy debuted the song in New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 28, where he became the first Nigerian artist to headline a concert at the arena. However, the track officially dropped on May 13, 2022 via Atlantic records and was the lead single from the Grammy winner’s sixth studio album, Love, Damini.

Although “Last Last” peaked at No. 44 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, the record went No. 1 on their U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

.@burnaboy‘s “Last Last” has now sold over 1 million units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) January 26, 2023

In addition to “Last Last” being on Billboard’s Afrobeat chart, Burna Boy also landed a record 23 songs on the charts simultaneously. He also became the first Nigerian artist to have three projects on the Billboard 200 with Love, Damini joining his Grammy-winning album Twice As Tall and Grammy-nominated effort African Giant.

Love, Damini is the international superstar’s last album. It’s a 19-track project with features from J Balvin, J Hus, Khalid, Popcaan, Kehlani, Blxst, Ed Sheeran, and more. The album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making it the highest-charting Nigerian album of all time. “Last Last” from the album also received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

On Jan. 9, Afro Nation announced its lineup for its inaugural Miami festival and Burna Boy will headline the show alongside Wizkid. Afro Nation Miami will take place at LoanDepot Park from May 27-28.