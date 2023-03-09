Back in November of 2022, Wizkid dropped off his most recent project, More Love, Less Ego, which contained 13 songs and additional appearances from Don Toliver, Skepta, Skillibeng, Shenseea, and more. Today (March 9), the Nigerian superstar returns with the latest offering from the LP, the official lyric video for “Flower Pads.” The moody new clip perfectly complements the sensual track, placing Wiz in various romantic settings as he serenades his love interest:

“I be waiting for the day, they say na kele go kill me, they say your body go kill me, oh/ But I no just like to dey lonely, don’t let spend the night alone, woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, don’t let spend the night alone, wey, yeah, yeah/ Use your ikebe, super bless me, I know, girl, na your matter do me pass, oh, girl, make the matter no go cast, oh/ Run up on your body, do the dash, oh, girl, something wey you gats know”

Prior to More Love, Less Ego was Wizkid’s breakout album, 2020’s Made In Lagos. That project boasted 14 songs and assists from the likes of Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, and Tems, the last of whom appeared on the runaway hit “Essence.” Since then, he has provided showstopping guest verses on tracks like “Slow Motion” by Don Toliver, “Call Me Every Day” by Chris Brown, and more.

The “Ojuelegba” singer is currently out on the road for his “More Love Less Ego Tour,” which kicked off earlier this month in Houston. The journey includes stops in major cities like New York, Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco before closing out on April 7 in Los Angeles. As recently reported by REVOLT, Wizkid also announced he will he going on tour with fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido soon.

Be sure to press play on Wizkid’s brand new “Flower Pads” lyric video down below.