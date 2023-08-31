On Wednesday (Aug. 30), Jack Harlow unveiled a new video for “Denver,” an FNZ and Angel “Babe Truth” Lopez-produced offering that serves as an audio diary entry about moments of vulnerability and unsureness in the midst of fame and success.

“Walkin’ past the homeless in a Rolex, just got off the stage on the ‘TODAY’ show and I basically felt soulless, years go by and I keep saying I’m gon’ use my phone less, but I should just be phone-less, ignorance is bliss and so is bein’ underground, ’cause it was fun when we were known less, sorry, that’s cliche, I know I’m so blessed…”

Directed by Eliel Ford, the accompanying clip for “Denver” shows Harlow on an excursion in the Colorado city, where he appears to go through the motions of a busy artist. The Louisville talent can be seen drifting off while preparing for a show, writing music, lounging with his crew, and taking a ride through the Mile High City’s outskirts. Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray also makes a cameo appearance.