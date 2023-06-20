Photo: Screenshot from Key Glock’s “Presidential Rolex” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

This Friday (June 23), Key Glock will unveil the deluxe edition of his February drop, Glockoma 2, complete with eight additional songs for fans to enjoy. On Monday (June 19), the Memphis talent dropped off a new single from the forthcoming effort titled “Presidential Rolex,” a Tay Keith and Grayson Beats-produced offering that sees him rapping about his wealthy lifestyle.

Presidential Rollie, yeah you know my name and you best believe I tote it, Glizock be the name and this b**ch just said I’m goldy, I just bought it yesterday, but drive it like it’s stolen, hey, that ain’t enough money on your pocket if you can fold it, big a** chain it hurt my shoulders, $1,000 in my soda, Reed Richard, Coca-Cola, when you really getting money, you ain’t gotta show it, big a** rocks on me like boulders, ’bout my chips, not talking poker…”

“Presidential Rolex” boasts a matching clip that comes courtesy of 2Bros Film. Keeping things simple, viewers can spot Key Glock catching vibes with his crew at an unknown location.

Shortly after the arrival of Glockoma 2, Key Glock appeared on an episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” where he opened up about achieving his level of success in the music industry. “This s**t be catching me by surprise,” he said. “A n**ga really come from nothing, coming from the slums. You ain’t thinking these folks about to know your s**t word for word, screaming it louder than you.”

He also explained what sets him apart from his peers. “I try my best to not be like the next person. Whatever you do, no matter what room you in, no matter who in the room, just be yourself. Don’t try to adapt to the n**gas. Be you.”

Press play on “Presidential Rolex” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Key Glock
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rick Ross donates more than $30,000 to help Georgia health clinic avoid foreclosure

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Big Freedia recruits Lil Wayne and Boyfriend for "El Niño"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Gunna drops off new visual for "idk nomore"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Dr. Dre to receive ASCAP's first-ever Hip Hop Icon Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Yung Miami says she doesn't have to rap while clapping back at haters: "Do you see how I'm living?"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Drake pays a visit to Bun B's Trill Burgers restaurant

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

21 Savage hosts basketball camp for Atlanta kids on Father's Day

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Travis Scott teases collab with SZA for upcoming ‘Utopia’ album

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Items from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s former home reportedly hit eBay for big bucks

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Gunna unveils new video for "i was just thinking"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Doja Cat shares snippet of new song during Instagram Live stream

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Snoop Dogg explains how he steers clear of Martha Stewart’s thirst trap pics on the ‘gram

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Lil Durk reveals it took two years to get J. Cole on "All My Life": "I'm glad I waited"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rick Ross donates more than $30,000 to help Georgia health clinic avoid foreclosure

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

Big Freedia recruits Lil Wayne and Boyfriend for "El Niño"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Gunna drops off new visual for "idk nomore"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Dr. Dre to receive ASCAP's first-ever Hip Hop Icon Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Yung Miami says she doesn't have to rap while clapping back at haters: "Do you see how I'm living?"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.20.2023

Drake pays a visit to Bun B's Trill Burgers restaurant

By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

21 Savage hosts basketball camp for Atlanta kids on Father's Day

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Travis Scott teases collab with SZA for upcoming ‘Utopia’ album

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Items from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s former home reportedly hit eBay for big bucks

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Gunna unveils new video for "i was just thinking"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Doja Cat shares snippet of new song during Instagram Live stream

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023

Snoop Dogg explains how he steers clear of Martha Stewart’s thirst trap pics on the ‘gram

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.19.2023

Lil Durk reveals it took two years to get J. Cole on "All My Life": "I'm glad I waited"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.19.2023

Twitter sends prayer hands as Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff's 29th birthday together

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.19.2023

Texas legend Big Pokey dies after collapsing onstage

By Jon Powell
  /  06.19.2023
View More

Trending
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales

Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023
View More