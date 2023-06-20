This Friday (June 23), Key Glock will unveil the deluxe edition of his February drop, Glockoma 2, complete with eight additional songs for fans to enjoy. On Monday (June 19), the Memphis talent dropped off a new single from the forthcoming effort titled “Presidential Rolex,” a Tay Keith and Grayson Beats-produced offering that sees him rapping about his wealthy lifestyle.

“Presidential Rollie, yeah you know my name and you best believe I tote it, Glizock be the name and this b**ch just said I’m goldy, I just bought it yesterday, but drive it like it’s stolen, hey, that ain’t enough money on your pocket if you can fold it, big a** chain it hurt my shoulders, $1,000 in my soda, Reed Richard, Coca-Cola, when you really getting money, you ain’t gotta show it, big a** rocks on me like boulders, ’bout my chips, not talking poker…”

“Presidential Rolex” boasts a matching clip that comes courtesy of 2Bros Film. Keeping things simple, viewers can spot Key Glock catching vibes with his crew at an unknown location.

Shortly after the arrival of Glockoma 2, Key Glock appeared on an episode of REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” where he opened up about achieving his level of success in the music industry. “This s**t be catching me by surprise,” he said. “A n**ga really come from nothing, coming from the slums. You ain’t thinking these folks about to know your s**t word for word, screaming it louder than you.”

He also explained what sets him apart from his peers. “I try my best to not be like the next person. Whatever you do, no matter what room you in, no matter who in the room, just be yourself. Don’t try to adapt to the n**gas. Be you.”

Press play on “Presidential Rolex” below.