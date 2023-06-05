Philosopher and activist Dr. Cornel West has decided to run for presidency in the United States in 2024. The big news was announced today (June 5) via social media, and he will carry out his campaign as a third-party candidate.
“I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself — fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all! Join the movement at CornelWest24.com!” the 70-year-old tweeted. His message contained a video just over two minutes long, detailing his plans for presidency.
— Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023
“In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice — which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” West began in the clip. “I come from a tradition where I care about you. I care about the quality of your life. I care about whether you have access to a job with a living wage, decent housing, women having control over their bodies, healthcare for all, de-escalating the destruction of the planet, the destruction of American democracy,” the “Democracy Matters” author continued.
Without hesitation, his supporters were on board. “Maybe this is the catalyst for integrity in politics. I hope so,” one person said. Another tweeted, “This is my candidate. There are very few people in this world I love and respect more than Cornel West.” One enthusiastic ally added, “I WANT A JOB ON YOUR CAMPAIGN! [I] VOLUNTEER IT OTHERWISE.” The renowned Tulsa, Oklahoma native has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, master’s and Ph.D. from Princeton and has also taught as a professor at Harvard University’s Divinity School. In 2021, he parted ways with the prestigious institution claiming the “shadow of Jim Crow was cast in its new glittering form expressed in the language of superficial diversity.”
See what others are saying below.
Elevate this thing Dr. West🔥🔥🔥
— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 5, 2023
Definitely will vote for him!
— Antione Jackson (@JacksonAntione) June 5, 2023
Support and LOVE from Europe Professor West!
— The Eurotrash Podcast (@euro_trash_pod) June 5, 2023
I WANT A JOB ON YOUR CAMPAIGN! VOLUNTEER IT OTHERWISE
— SophistoSexy DirtbagLeftie 👑 (@Beau_Du_Jour) June 5, 2023
Best news I've seen today is Cornel West running for president.
— Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) June 5, 2023
Maybe this is the catalyst for integrity in politics. I hope so.
— Michael Hall.CCI (@AugustEve2012) June 5, 2023
This is my candidate. There are very few people in this world I love and respect more than Cornel West. https://t.co/AImx1FcHcF
— Tone Police Nuclear War Protestors (@roadgrimes) June 5, 2023
