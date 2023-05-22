Photo: Roy Rochlin/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

On Sunday (May 21), hip hop came together to celebrate The Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been his 51st birthday. Peers like Lil’ Cease, Kool DJ Red Alert, Kleptomaniac, DJ Mister Cee, T Money, Tony “Mr. Wave” Wesley, Papoose, Maino, and Ralph McDaniels arrived at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards for the “Sky’s The Limit” extravaganza, which was hosted by city officials and the Universal Hip Hop Museum. B.I.G.’s children, Christopher Jordan “C.J.” Wallace and T’yanna Wallace, were also in attendance.

“It’s about a way of life,” said former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. to FOX 5 New York during the event (below). “When you look at 50 years, five decades, all of the contributions, no one has done it bigger and better than Biggie Smalls aka The Notorious B.I.G.

C.J. spoke on being included in his late father’s celebration, calling it “one of the many beautiful ideas that are finally coming to life.” Much like Diaz Jr., Cease made it clear that B.I.G.’s impact is one of the largest within hip hop. “He would definitely love what’s going on right now,” the Junior M.A.F.I.A. alum explained. “Watching the culture elevate, watching the shift come through all of the different cities, different towns, different states, different countries.”

Back in 1994, B.I.G. liberated his debut studio LP, Ready to Die, a 17-song body of work with contributions from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lil’ Kim, Method Man, DJ Premier, Easy Mo Bee, Chucky Thompson, and more. Three years later, he was tragically shot and killed in Los Angeles mere weeks before the arrival of his sophomore album, Life After Death. That project would go on to top the Billboard 200 and become certified diamond by the RIAA, a feat that only a few others in rap have accomplished to date.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the rise of white supremacy violence

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.22.2023

Lance "Un" Rivera speaks out on 1999 stabbing and puts 24-year-old JAY-Z rumor to bed

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Ice Cube says it's time to hear real voices as controversial AI gains popularity

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Bodies of two missing boys pulled from rivers in New York City

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Daniel Penny says he's not a white supremacist amid outrage over the death of Jordan Neely

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's wax figures are serving so much body fans can hardly tell what's real

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lil Kim says her big moment is in the works even after reaching icon status

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lost Boyz recall the last time they saw The Notorious B.I.G.: "We had some good memories"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.20.2023

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Sinzae Reed will not face murder charges

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar join forces for "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly purchase California’s most expensive home

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Lance Reddick remembered in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson’s family travels to Washington, D.C. to demand justice

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Jordan Neely eulogized by Rev. Al Sharpton at funeral

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

Post Malone drops off latest single "Mourning"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
RIP
Shootings
The Notorious B.I.G.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the rise of white supremacy violence

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.22.2023

Lance "Un" Rivera speaks out on 1999 stabbing and puts 24-year-old JAY-Z rumor to bed

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Ice Cube says it's time to hear real voices as controversial AI gains popularity

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Bodies of two missing boys pulled from rivers in New York City

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Daniel Penny says he's not a white supremacist amid outrage over the death of Jordan Neely

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's wax figures are serving so much body fans can hardly tell what's real

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lil Kim says her big moment is in the works even after reaching icon status

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Lost Boyz recall the last time they saw The Notorious B.I.G.: "We had some good memories"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.20.2023

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Sinzae Reed will not face murder charges

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar join forces for "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Beyoncé and JAY-Z reportedly purchase California’s most expensive home

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Lance Reddick remembered in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Shanquella Robinson’s family travels to Washington, D.C. to demand justice

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2023

Jordan Neely eulogized by Rev. Al Sharpton at funeral

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

Post Malone drops off latest single "Mourning"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
Social Justice

Suspected pedophile caught on video in Oakland during racist road rage rant

“Die, n**ger,” the white man yelled before crashing his Jeep Wrangler on an Oakland freeway.

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
Social Justice

Citi Bike Karen's lawyer claims she paid for the rental

“Her entire life has been focused on helping others,” her lawyer said.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023
View More