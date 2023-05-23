Back in February, Key Glock blessed the masses with Glockoma 2, the sequel to his 2018 mixtape, Glockoma. The Memphis talent’s most recent effort came with 15 tracks and production assistance from Hitkidd, JohnnyTurnItUp, Teddy Walton, Aim On My Neck, and more. The project peaked at No. 13 and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively.

On Monday (May 22), fans were treated to a new visual from Glockoma 2 for “Work,” a BandPlay-backed effort that sees Glock taking inspiration from the late Young Dolph when it comes to the grind.

“Wake up, no pancakes, just syrup, 10 toes down, yeah, stay on alert, I get it in like the first and the third, this s**t I got on, it came out the dirt, all of this money, I feel like I’m cursed, I lost my dawg, every day this s**t hurt, I lost my dawg, every day this s**t hurt, his voice in my head keep on tellin’ me, ‘Work,’ yeah, I work, work, work my a** off, can’t worry ’bout these b**ches at all, I work, work, work my a** off, I ain’t trustin’ none of these n**gas at all…”

The accompanying clip for “Work” shows Glock rocking fly threads while handling his business. He can be seen in a meeting with colleagues, rocking the stage in front of a packed crowd, and creating music in the studio.

During a recent sit-down with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Glock opened up about the importance of differentiating yourself from your peers.

“I try my best to not be like the next person,” he stated. “Whatever you do, no matter what room you in, no matter who in the room, just be yourself. Don’t try to adapt to the n**gas. Be you.”

Press play on “Work” below.