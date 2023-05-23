Photo: Screenshot from Key Glock’s “Work” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Back in February, Key Glock blessed the masses with Glockoma 2, the sequel to his 2018 mixtape, Glockoma. The Memphis talent’s most recent effort came with 15 tracks and production assistance from Hitkidd, JohnnyTurnItUp, Teddy Walton, Aim On My Neck, and more. The project peaked at No. 13 and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively.

On Monday (May 22), fans were treated to a new visual from Glockoma 2 for “Work,” a BandPlay-backed effort that sees Glock taking inspiration from the late Young Dolph when it comes to the grind.

“Wake up, no pancakes, just syrup, 10 toes down, yeah, stay on alert, I get it in like the first and the third, this s**t I got on, it came out the dirt, all of this money, I feel like I’m cursed, I lost my dawg, every day this s**t hurt, I lost my dawg, every day this s**t hurt, his voice in my head keep on tellin’ me, ‘Work,’ yeah, I work, work, work my a** off, can’t worry ’bout these b**ches at all, I work, work, work my a** off, I ain’t trustin’ none of these n**gas at all…”

The accompanying clip for “Work” shows Glock rocking fly threads while handling his business. He can be seen in a meeting with colleagues, rocking the stage in front of a packed crowd, and creating music in the studio.

During a recent sit-down with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Glock opened up about the importance of differentiating yourself from your peers.

“I try my best to not be like the next person,” he stated. “Whatever you do, no matter what room you in, no matter who in the room, just be yourself. Don’t try to adapt to the n**gas. Be you.”

Press play on “Work” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new visual for "Take 'Em Out" with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Scar Lip

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Conway The Machine forced to postpone tour following severe leg injury

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

24kGoldn is excited to express his artistry and leave an impact on the world

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Disgraced ex-Atlanta cop gets 10 years in prison for role in the 2019 armed robbery of Bankroll Freddie

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks connect for "On My Soul"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Toosii recruits Future for "Favorite Song (Toxic Version)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Belly unveils 'Mumble Rap 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Listen to Aminé and KAYTRANADA's 'KAYTRAMINÉ' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Key Glock
Music Videos
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B serves up a look and cocktails at Santa Monica launch party

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Check out Juicy J's latest visual for "Gettin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Dave East and Nino Man drop off "I Wanna Rocc (EASTMIX)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Sky Jetta and Baby Tate have kept their shows going even through chaos

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.23.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new visual for "Take 'Em Out" with Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, and Scar Lip

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

Conway The Machine forced to postpone tour following severe leg injury

By Jon Powell
  /  05.23.2023

24kGoldn is excited to express his artistry and leave an impact on the world

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Disgraced ex-Atlanta cop gets 10 years in prison for role in the 2019 armed robbery of Bankroll Freddie

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks connect for "On My Soul"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Toosii recruits Future for "Favorite Song (Toxic Version)" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Belly unveils 'Mumble Rap 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

Listen to Aminé and KAYTRANADA's 'KAYTRAMINÉ' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
View More

Trending
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
News

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

Brown’s wife confirmed his transition on social media earlier today (May 19).

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023
News

Tiffany Haddish supports Jamie Foxx’s decision to remain quiet amid his recovery

“He just don’t wanna be bothered with y’all,” presumed Tiffany Haddish about Jamie Foxx’s take on addressing the media.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
View More