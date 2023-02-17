Photo: Cover art for Key Glock’s “Work” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Key Glock never fails to pay homage to his mentor and frequent collaborator Young Dolph through his art. Today (Feb. 17), the Memphis rapper drops off “Work,” a vulnerable new track about how Dolph’s passing motivates him every day to stay on top of his grind. On the new song, which is also the first single from his forthcoming Glockoma 2 project, Key Glock raps over a hypnotic beat about how he’s determined to succeed:

“Wake up, no pancakes, just syrup, 10 toes down and just stay on alert/ I get it in like the first and the third, I came out the dirt/ I get this money, I feel like I’m cursed, I lost my dog everyday this s**t hurt, his voice in my head tellin’ me work/ I work, work, work my a** off, can’t worry ’bout where these b**ches at”

Back in October of 2022, the “Ambition For Cash” rapper paid tribute to Young Dolph with PRE5L, a five-song EP with no features and production handled by the likes of Tay Keith, Blazerfxme, JohnnyTurnItUp, and BandPlay. Prior to that was Yellow Tape 2, which was complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. Months afterward, he circled back to release the official deluxe version, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks. The Paper Route Empire artist has since treated fans with music videos for songs like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

In related news, Key Glock also recently announced the “Glockoma Tour.” Presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation, the 31-date run kicks off in March in Atlanta and will make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville in April.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new “Work” single down below.

 

