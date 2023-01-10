In October of 2022, Key Glock paid tribute to Young Dolph with PRE5L, a five-song EP with no features and production handled by the likes of Tay Keith, Blazerfxme, JohnnyTurnItUp, and BandPlay. Yesterday (Jan. 9), the Memphis-born emcee returned with the latest offering from PRE5L, the official music video for “Spike Lee.” Directed by Nick Mays, the new clip recreates some of the legendary filmmaker’s iconic movie scenes while Glock pays homage with his bars:

“Ayy, Chrome Heart frames on my face like Spike Lee (Spike Lee), six figures sittin’ on a n***a white tee/ Screamin’, ‘MOB,’ these h**s don’t excite me (Excite me), I been playin’ with them M’s since 19, racks too big, so I barely wear tight jeans (Racks)/ She like, ‘Boy, you geeked up,’ b**ch, I might be (Yeah), nine millimeter and I squeeze it like a Hi-C (Baow)/ Talk too much s**t, yeah, that’s why they don’t like me, Chromе Heart frames on my face likе Spike Lee”

Glock’s last project, Yellow Tape 2, was released back in November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. A few months ago, he circled back to release the official deluxe version, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks. The Paper Route Empire artist has since treated fans with music videos for songs like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

In related news, the “Ambition For Cash” rapper also recently announced his “Glockoma Tour.” Presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation, the 31-date run kicks off in March at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy and will make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN in April.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new “Spike Lee” music video down below.