Yesterday (Jan. 31), Key Glock announced his “Glockoma Tour.” Presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation, the 31-date run kicks off in March at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy and will make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN in April. Joining him for the journey will be TiaCorine, Kenny Muney, and Jay Fizzle as his opening acts.

To make matters more exciting, the Memphis-born emcee also promised fans he will be dropping off a whole project before the tour starts. “Back at it again! Everybody know Glock shows be the littest s**t on earth! Pull up and come see this s**t in person. Tickets are on sale now. See you later. P.S. I’ma give y’all another tape before tour starts,” he wrote on Instagram.

Back in October of 2022, the “Ambition For Cash” rapper paid tribute to Young Dolph with PRE5L, a five-song EP with no features and production handled by the likes of Tay Keith, Blazerfxme, JohnnyTurnItUp, and BandPlay. Prior to that was Yellow Tape 2, which was complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. Months afterward, he circled back to release the official deluxe version, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks. The Paper Route Empire artist has since treated fans with music videos for songs like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

In a recent interview, Glock spoke about his talents as a director and actor. “I directed my last couple of videos on my own. As far as acting, my ‘Look at They Face’ video was all me. The day before shooting the video, I was looking at Eddie Murphy movies and I seen how he’s one person, but plays different characters. It gave me an idea to do that with a music video,” he said.

Be sure to check out the official “Glockoma Tour” announcement below.