Photo: Cover art for Key Glock’s “Dirt” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock will officially unleash his Glockoma 2 project this Friday (Feb. 24). Today (Feb. 22), he decided to treat fans with one final preview before the body of work is revealed in full. Titled “Dirt,” the track is a close follow-up to last week’s “Work,” which was an offering inspired by his desire to make Young Dolph proud. On the new song, the Memphis rapper spits about his tunnel vision and unwavering work ethic:

“Uh, sick of n***as tryna throw dirt on my name (B**ch), drank in my cup, no Kurt Cobain/ Yeah, Glock be the name, and you know I’m gon’ bang (Fah), I made me some millions, they think I’m unchanged/ Ayy, f**k this fame and f**k these chains, made packs disappear, like David Blaine/ These b**ches be all on my dang-a-lang, I just bought a new blue pinky ring, my heart cold, it’s icebox/ Number one rule, get that money, man, I got this s**t from Dolph”

Back in October of 2022, the “Ambition For Cash” rapper paid tribute to Young Dolph with PRE5L, a five-song EP with no features and production handled by the likes of Tay Keith, Blazerfxme, JohnnyTurnItUp, and BandPlay. Prior to that was Yellow Tape 2, which was complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. Months afterward, he circled back to release the official deluxe version, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks.

In related news, Key Glock also recently announced the “Glockoma Tour.” Presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation, the 31-date run kicks off in March in Atlanta and will make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville in April.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new “Work” single down below.

