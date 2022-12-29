Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2022

Yesterday (Dec. 28), the family and representatives of Theophilus London revealed that the Trinidad and Tobago-born star has been missing since July of this year. A missing persons report was filed in response, and instructions were provided to reach out to London’s cousin or the Los Angeles Police Department if anyone has any clues on his current whereabouts.

Following the news, many of the “Humdrum Town” rapper’s fans took to social media to express their support. Mickey Factz tweeted his dejection over his hip hop peer’s unfortunate circumstance (“I hate Theophilus London is trending for this”) while industry executive Karlie Hustle appealed for London’s return home:

“Praying that Theophilus London is found safe. This news of him missing is deeply concerning.”

Twitter user @jeanblairee opened up about his admiration for London‘s talents while imploring others to press play on his most recent body of work:

Theophilus London disappeared apparently, which upsets me extremely. Anyone who’s known me a little while knows I’ve always loved his art and thought he never got a fair chance at it. Gonna stream his album BEBEY and I recommend to you guys too.”

BEBEY made landfall in 2020 with 13 genre-bending cuts and additional features from Tame Impala, Giggs, Lil Yachty, Raekwon, Ariel Pink, and more. The project also marked his first release since parting ways with Warner Bros. Records, who backed the previous albums Timez Are Weird These Days and Vibez. In a past interview with Billboard, London opened up about his post-major label independence:

“Not to sound cocky, I know that I’m 17 levels ahead of what [everyone else] is doing. This music is, like, crazy good. I’m designing every song. I’m back in my zone… I’m just stronger and wiser.”

You can check out additional tweets from concerned fans and colleagues below.

Theophilus London