Yesterday (Dec. 28), the family and representatives of Theophilus London revealed that the Trinidad and Tobago-born star has been missing since July of this year. A missing persons report was filed in response, and instructions were provided to reach out to London’s cousin or the Los Angeles Police Department if anyone has any clues on his current whereabouts.

Following the news, many of the “Humdrum Town” rapper’s fans took to social media to express their support. Mickey Factz tweeted his dejection over his hip hop peer’s unfortunate circumstance (“I hate Theophilus London is trending for this”) while industry executive Karlie Hustle appealed for London’s return home:

“Praying that Theophilus London is found safe. This news of him missing is deeply concerning.”

Twitter user @jeanblairee opened up about his admiration for London‘s talents while imploring others to press play on his most recent body of work:

“Theophilus London disappeared apparently, which upsets me extremely. Anyone who’s known me a little while knows I’ve always loved his art and thought he never got a fair chance at it. Gonna stream his album BEBEY and I recommend to you guys too.”

BEBEY made landfall in 2020 with 13 genre-bending cuts and additional features from Tame Impala, Giggs, Lil Yachty, Raekwon, Ariel Pink, and more. The project also marked his first release since parting ways with Warner Bros. Records, who backed the previous albums Timez Are Weird These Days and Vibez. In a past interview with Billboard, London opened up about his post-major label independence:

“Not to sound cocky, I know that I’m 17 levels ahead of what [everyone else] is doing. This music is, like, crazy good. I’m designing every song. I’m back in my zone… I’m just stronger and wiser.”

You can check out additional tweets from concerned fans and colleagues below.

I hate Theophilus London is trending for this smh. — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) December 29, 2022

Praying that Theophilus London is found safe. This news of him missing is deeply concerning. — karliehustle.nah (@THEkarliehustle) December 29, 2022

The story of Theophilus London is sad. It’s the other side of LA people ignore. If you’re not always on the grind, it’ll eat you alive. It’s exactly the type of city where you can go months without speaking with anyone and no one would realize it. — Phrankie From South Philly (@819studio) December 29, 2022

oh nah where is theophilus london? — Nitty Scott (@NittyScottMC) December 29, 2022

Theophilus London disappeared apparently which upsets me extremely. Anyone who’s known me a little while knows I’ve always loved his art and thought he never got a fair chance at it. Gonna stream his album BEBEY and I recommend to you guys too. pic.twitter.com/VuHGGeGiwz — …, (@jeanblairee) December 28, 2022

OMG praying for Theophilus London and his family. Praying he’s found alive 🥺 — Khaleelah I. L. Harris 👒 (@_Khaleelah) December 28, 2022

Hopefully it all turns out that Theophilus London and Kanye have been making music together secretly because wtf — david acheampong 🇬🇭 (@intlareaboy) December 29, 2022

Finding out Theophilus London is missing really ruined my day ngl. Please find that man, pray for him — YungCappuccino (@CappuccinoYung) December 29, 2022

Prayers Up for Theophilus London and his family, hoping for a safe return — madlib fan acct (@TheRealAntonioA) December 29, 2022

I hope Theophilus London is good wherever he's at. That's crazy that he's missing. — Anthony (@HonorableAnt) December 28, 2022

The fact that Theophilus London has been missing since July is a wild concept to grasp!!! — Raven 🦁 (@PennypRHOud) December 28, 2022