Today (Dec. 28), representatives for Theophilus London revealed to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter that the NYC-based talent has been missing since July of this year. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), London’s family filed a missing persons report in Los Angeles and asked the public for any clues on the “Flying Overseas” rapper’s current whereabouts.

The statement provided to the aforementioned outlets also included a short message from London‘s father, Lary Moses, who shared words of love and support for his missing son. He also made it clear that “friends and relatives” have joined in on what has become an exhaustive search for the Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago-born talent.

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Said statement also provided London’s age and physical attributes, along with instructions to contact either his cousin, Mikhail Noel, or the Los Angeles Police Department if there are any pertinent tips. You can read the aforementioned statement in its entirety below:

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts:

‘Theo, your dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you, son.’ – Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London

London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”