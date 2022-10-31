Today (Oct. 31), as social media users tried to log in to Instagram to see the best Halloween costumes worn by their friends, family and favorite celebs, many were in for a rude awakening. The app has been experiencing quite a few glitches, causing an overflow of tweets discussing the inconvenience.

“Instagram better get their s**t together. I’m not about to lose [six to seven] years of my memories in Stories ‘cause of this,” one user tweeted. Another said they were wondering, “what the hell is happening?” That person added, “I got many great memories with my friends [on] this Instagram account.” Plenty struggled with the idea that years’ worth of precious moments could be permanently deleted without warning: “My account was completely disabled? And my username and password says it doesn’t exist?!? My friends that go to my page [say] all my posts are GONE!!”

My account was completely disabled? And my username and password says it doesn’t exist?!? My friends that go to my page says all my posts are GONE!! — Diane Herrera (@Happilytaken212) October 31, 2022

With the outpouring of complaints, Instagram quickly became aware of the issue. “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” the company tweeted. Once users were told that it was only a temporary issue, most seemed to calm down just a bit. “Instagram trying to give us a little scare for Halloween haha. Ok, fun’s over. Give my account back,” one person wrote.

But it seems suspended accounts weren’t the only glitch reported. Other people mentioned that their follower count drastically dropped. “Instagram is on crack right now suspending accounts left [and] right, as well as lowering your number of followers,” a person noted. Another asked, “Is anyone else losing Instagram followers, or have I been [canceled]?”

As we patiently await the return of one of our favorite social networking apps, check out the best reactions to Instagram being down below.

Instagram trying to give us a little scare for Halloween haha Ok fun’s over. Give my account back #instagramdown — CEO. (@gl0diva) October 31, 2022

Me trying to recover my Instagram account #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3cOPNCBX2w — sparsh kanak (@kanak_sparsh) October 31, 2022

It's me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account 🤨#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J0oWfYYoCT — Priyanshu (@kamina_kalakar) October 31, 2022

anyone else facing this issue on Instagram? or is my account really suspended? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FI33sM2MOD — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 31, 2022

Me apologising to my wifi after finding out Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/wk0I5XT91e — ABSOLUT VODKA (@VodkaTweetz) October 31, 2022

Instagram better get their shit together, im not about to lose 6-7 years of my memories in stories cause of this #Instagram #instagramdown — Jun (@jooninhoe) October 31, 2022

Hello @instagram when can I have my account back

ACC : @amaneangel_421 I was like : what the hell is happening!?

I got many great memories with my friends in this instagram account 😭

PLEASE BRING MY ACCOUNT BACK pic.twitter.com/B8TeEwDzXI — げとう あまね (@angelamane421) October 31, 2022

Me when I was about to check a DM and my Instagram said I was suspended.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/w75Yavby3a — ᴍᴀʟᴀᴋᴀɪ🦇 (@theyfwkai) October 31, 2022

Me waiting from my instagram to recover pic.twitter.com/12Es1Aefys — yas (@oldepisode) October 31, 2022

Instagram issues right now: – Some users are facing huge surge of bot followers

– Some are facing huge purge

– Many account got suspended without any reason.

– Instagram crashing

– Group names removed automatically Which bug are you facing? Instagram seems broken. — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) October 31, 2022

me to all the instagram followers i lost today pic.twitter.com/2qVJ0mtKwV — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) October 31, 2022

is anyone else losing instagram followers or have i been cancelled 😭😭😭 — NISA (@strawberrynisaa) October 31, 2022