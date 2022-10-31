Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.31.2022

Today (Oct. 31), as social media users tried to log in to Instagram to see the best Halloween costumes worn by their friends, family and favorite celebs, many were in for a rude awakening. The app has been experiencing quite a few glitches, causing an overflow of tweets discussing the inconvenience.

“Instagram better get their s**t together. I’m not about to lose [six to seven] years of my memories in Stories ‘cause of this,” one user tweeted. Another said they were wondering, “what the hell is happening?” That person added, “I got many great memories with my friends [on] this Instagram account.” Plenty struggled with the idea that years’ worth of precious moments could be permanently deleted without warning: “My account was completely disabled? And my username and password says it doesn’t exist?!? My friends that go to my page [say] all my posts are GONE!!”

With the outpouring of complaints, Instagram quickly became aware of the issue. “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” the company tweeted. Once users were told that it was only a temporary issue, most seemed to calm down just a bit. “Instagram trying to give us a little scare for Halloween haha. Ok, fun’s over. Give my account back,” one person wrote.

But it seems suspended accounts weren’t the only glitch reported. Other people mentioned that their follower count drastically dropped. “Instagram is on crack right now suspending accounts left [and] right, as well as lowering your number of followers,” a person noted. Another asked, “Is anyone else losing Instagram followers, or have I been [canceled]?”

As we patiently await the return of one of our favorite social networking apps, check out the best reactions to Instagram being down below.

 

