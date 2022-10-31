Gabrielle Union turned 50 years old over the weekend and celebrated in a major way. The actress traveled across the globe to Africa and was joined by her closest friends and family. There was even a surprise performance from a legendary singer.

“I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar, Tanzania and [keeping] the details a surprise from my nosy self,” Union wrote in an Instagram post. She included a video compilation of the festivities showing her arriving at a villa and being greeted by her 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, who she shares with former NBA player Dwyane Wade. “I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me,” she wrote.

Union admitted she was astonished at the lengths her tribe went to see her happy. “How @dwyanewade @ronndarocksevents @dauniedaune got THE @lisalisall77 to come all this way to perform was unreal,” she said. The “Being Mary Jane” actress also thanked the musician for reminding her that “childhood heroes can turn out to be as lovely as you imagined them.”

With movies like Bring It On and Bad Boys under her belt, many consider Union a “childhood hero.” Fans showed the actress love on Twitter and were blown away at how amazing she looked. “GABRIELLE UNION IS NOT 50, I REFUSE TO BELIEVE!!!” one person said with recent pics of the starlet. Another wrote, “Gabrielle Union and 50 don’t even look like it [belongs] in the same sentence. I want whatever she’s having.” Others discussed how she looks decades younger than she really is: “Gabrielle Union really just turned 50… 50 y’all! That lady is so beautiful she looks every bit of 32.”

The former “America’s Got Talent” judge said, “I’m just floating on gratitude” before sharing that Africa was only the “[first] stop on the #wadeworldtour2022.” She rounded out her birthday post by saying she’s “the happiest seasoned gal around.”

GABRIELLE UNION IS NOT 50, I REFUSE TO BELIEVE!!! pic.twitter.com/awOp5X7DYe — LOW VIBRATIONIST 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@trillixns) October 31, 2022

gabrielle union and 50 don’t even look like it belong in the same sentence😩😩 i want whatever’s she’s having — REL🔪 (@reliology) October 30, 2022

There’s no way Gabrielle Union is 50. That women is ageing like wine I promise. — DB (@dbraithwaite14) October 30, 2022