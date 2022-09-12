Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.12.2022

Even before her fame, Cardi B has never had a problem sharing her life with fans. Saturday (Sept. 10), the Grammy Award-winning artist got on Instagram Live and debuted a sweet tribute to her son Wave.

In August, Cardi’s hairstylist Luis Santana shared a video on his Instagram Stories of the entertainer getting a face tattoo. The video was captioned, “Tattoo surprise,” and Santana tagged Cardi in the clip. At the time, tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos also posted a selfie with Cardi on his Instagram Stories. While the words inked in red weren’t fully visible, many fans speculated that it might be her son Wave’s name. The New York rapper previously shared that she was close to getting a face tattoo in his honor.

“Random but … I’m 1 percent close [to] tatting my son’s name on my face … I really really wanna do it!” Cardi tweeted in January. Wave recently turned 1 year old on Sept. 4. Cardi and her husband Offset shared a series of photos on social media celebrating his big day. Wave’s 4-year-old big sister Kulture also has her name tattooed on Cardi. That special ink can be seen on the proud mother’s arm.

“I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” Cardi said on Saturday’s Instagram Live. She pulled her hair away from her face to reveal Wave’s name. Next, she showed off her other design. “And I tatted my daughter’s name,” she added while showing off her arm.

Along with Kulture and Wave, Offset has three other children from previous relationships. This year, he spoke with Essence about how their blended family works. “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he shared. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful,” he added.

