Today (Feb. 24), Key Glock officially drops off his Glockoma 2 project, a highly anticipated follow-up to his 2018 mixtape of the same name. On the new offering, the Memphis talent holds his own weight as he goes featureless across 15 total tracks. Last week, he prepped fans with “Work,” a motivational song about staying on top of his game to make his people proud:

“Wake up, no pancakes, just syrup, 10 toes down and just stay on alert/ I get it in like the first and the third, I came out the dirt/ I get this money, I feel like I’m cursed, I lost my dog everyday this s**t hurt, his voice in my head tellin’ me work/ I work, work, work my a** off, can’t worry ’bout where these b**ches at/ Yeah, I ran that bag up, f**k n***a, back off, still tryna take all my opps head off”

Back in October of 2022, the “Ambition For Cash” rapper paid tribute to Young Dolph with PRE5L, a five-song EP with no features and production handled by the likes of Tay Keith, Blazerfxme, JohnnyTurnItUp, and BandPlay. Prior to that was Yellow Tape 2, which was complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. Months afterward, he circled back to release the official deluxe version, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks.

In related news, Key Glock also recently announced the “Glockoma Tour.” Presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation, the 31-date run kicks off in March in Atlanta and will make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville in April.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new Glockoma 2 project down below.