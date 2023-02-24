Photo: Cover art for Key Glock’s ‘Glockoma 2’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Today (Feb. 24), Key Glock officially drops off his Glockoma 2 project, a highly anticipated follow-up to his 2018 mixtape of the same name. On the new offering, the Memphis talent holds his own weight as he goes featureless across 15 total tracks. Last week, he prepped fans with “Work,” a motivational song about staying on top of his game to make his people proud:

“Wake up, no pancakes, just syrup, 10 toes down and just stay on alert/ I get it in like the first and the third, I came out the dirt/ I get this money, I feel like I’m cursed, I lost my dog everyday this s**t hurt, his voice in my head tellin’ me work/ I work, work, work my a** off, can’t worry ’bout where these b**ches at/ Yeah, I ran that bag up, f**k n***a, back off, still tryna take all my opps head off” 

Back in October of 2022, the “Ambition For Cash” rapper paid tribute to Young Dolph with PRE5L, a five-song EP with no features and production handled by the likes of Tay Keith, Blazerfxme, JohnnyTurnItUp, and BandPlay. Prior to that was Yellow Tape 2, which was complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. Months afterward, he circled back to release the official deluxe version, upgrading the well-received body of work with 10 new tracks.

In related news, Key Glock also recently announced the “Glockoma Tour.” Presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation, the 31-date run kicks off in March in Atlanta and will make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville in April.

Be sure to press play on Key Glock’s brand new Glockoma 2 project down below. 

 

Lil Wayne shares new "Kant Nobody" track featuring DMX

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Cordae and PUMA team up for a special capsule collection

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Bas links up with Kel-P and Black Sherif for new "Blood, Sweat and Tears" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

K Camp officially announces "Pretty Ones Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Nicki Minaj shares BTS clip teasing "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Quavo exudes "Greatness" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Fans think judge pulled a "this for Nipsey Hussle" giving his killer 60 years to life

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share new "Flyest of my Generation" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Jay Critch enjoys NYFW in new "Handle" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023
