Back in April, Jack Harlow surprised the masses with his third studio LP, Jackman., a 10-song offering with production assistance from Hollywood Cole, DJ Dahi, FnZ, Boi-1da, Wallis Lane, Angel “Babe Truth” Lopez, and more. The album became the Louisville talent’s first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rap Albums chart with 35,500 album-equivalent units sold during its debut.

On Wednesday (June 14), Harlow dropped off a new visual from the aforementioned effort for “Gang Gang Gang,” a Rashad Thomas-produced track that sees him addressing the topics of rape and pedophilia, specifically in regard to how these criminal acts are addressed within close relationships.

“Unconditional love becomes very conditioned when push comes to shove, and all that talk of takin’ bullets suddenly feels foolish, pictures with him turn to ad campaigns, you gotta pull it, feet held to the fire, we hold accountable the ones we hold dear out of morals, but mainly fear, the choice becomes clear, and years of camaraderie suddenly disappear, almost like you never were here…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Eliel Ford and switches between Harlow enjoying time with his crew and coming face to face with harsh realities about a couple of his friends. Shots of an incarcerated man, a woman at a bar, kids play fighting in a stairwell, and more are seen throughout.

Prior to Jackman., Harlow liberated 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You, a flashier project of sorts that contained collaborations alongside Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Timberlake. That release both peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned the Generation Now-signed artist a gold certification. Come Home‘s biggest standout, the Fergie-inspired “First Class,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and crossed the double platinum mark. Press play on Jack Harlow’s “Gang Gang Gang” video below.