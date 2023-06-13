Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

The remixed version of the viral hit “Put It On Da Floor” has made its way inside the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Monday (June 12), the publication posted its weekly music industry standard record ranking. Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” debuted at No. 13. The news comes after the award-winning rappers dropped the single and its accompanying music video on June 2.

“Dey thought I was gone fall off. I hate to bring u bad news. Jackpots and Bardi Gang up +10000!!!!” Latto tweeted about the song’s chart placement.

Since the track’s original version dropped in April, it has seemingly taken over social media. Fans and celebrities like Chlöe Bailey and Issa Rae have used the song’s infamous lines “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new” while captioning their post.

Another artist who expressed their admiration for the single was Grammy-nominated performer GloRilla. The rising star praised the Bronx lyricist for her musical skills on the remix. Later, the Memphis rapper revealed that people suggested she drop a verse on Latto’s song.

“I ain’t did a remix since I blew up,” GloRilla tweeted. “But da streets keep telling me to remix ‘Put It On Da Floor.’ And I think I’m finna listen. Dat mf too hard.” Afterward, Cardi and Latto both gave their stamp of approval on the possible remix. “Do It,” the “Up” artist shared. “Please go rip dat mf real quick,” Latto wrote as she retweeted GloRilla’s post.

All three female rappers are up for accolades at the upcoming BET Awards. The ladies are each listed as a Best Female Hip Hop Artist nominee. The 23-year-old Georgia-raised songwriter is also nominated for Best Collaboration for her “Big Energy (Remix)” with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Latto
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice admits her “whole lifestyle change” has been “super drastic” since stardom

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Babyface Ray unveils latest visual for "All Star Team"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Doe Boy returns with new album 'BEEZY'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Nicki Minaj hints that she underwent breast reduction surgery in new clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Listen to Dave and Central Cee's 'Split Decision' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Tour Tales | Strick is more than ready for his own headlining tour after learning from Young Thug

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.13.2023

JAY-Z and Kanye West's "N**gas In Paris" crosses the diamond mark

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Wayne's recent praise with heartfelt message: "We love you so much"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice admits her “whole lifestyle change” has been “super drastic” since stardom

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Babyface Ray unveils latest visual for "All Star Team"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Doe Boy returns with new album 'BEEZY'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Nicki Minaj hints that she underwent breast reduction surgery in new clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Listen to Dave and Central Cee's 'Split Decision' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Tour Tales | Strick is more than ready for his own headlining tour after learning from Young Thug

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.13.2023

JAY-Z and Kanye West's "N**gas In Paris" crosses the diamond mark

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Drake joins J Hus on "Who Told You" single

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Wayne's recent praise with heartfelt message: "We love you so much"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
News

Lil Durk surprises viral homeless fan with hotel stay and cash in sweet video

Last month, an unhoused fan went viral for watching Lil Durk’s music video on a projector in a tent on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
Interviews

Les Twins are helping children navigate mental health through dance

In this Mental Health Awareness Month exclusive, Les Twins discuss their upbringing, dance inspirations, partnering with KWN to uplift the youth and more. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.31.2023
View More