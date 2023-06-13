The remixed version of the viral hit “Put It On Da Floor” has made its way inside the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
On Monday (June 12), the publication posted its weekly music industry standard record ranking. Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” debuted at No. 13. The news comes after the award-winning rappers dropped the single and its accompanying music video on June 2.
“Dey thought I was gone fall off. I hate to bring u bad news. Jackpots and Bardi Gang up +10000!!!!” Latto tweeted about the song’s chart placement.
Dey thought I was gone fall off I hate to bring u bad news 😢 Jackpots & Bardi Gang up +10000!!!! 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/Q70brEuVe3 pic.twitter.com/wJrTSTAeFc
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 12, 2023
Since the track’s original version dropped in April, it has seemingly taken over social media. Fans and celebrities like Chlöe Bailey and Issa Rae have used the song’s infamous lines “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new” while captioning their post.
Another artist who expressed their admiration for the single was Grammy-nominated performer GloRilla. The rising star praised the Bronx lyricist for her musical skills on the remix. Later, the Memphis rapper revealed that people suggested she drop a verse on Latto’s song.
“I ain’t did a remix since I blew up,” GloRilla tweeted. “But da streets keep telling me to remix ‘Put It On Da Floor.’ And I think I’m finna listen. Dat mf too hard.” Afterward, Cardi and Latto both gave their stamp of approval on the possible remix. “Do It,” the “Up” artist shared. “Please go rip dat mf real quick,” Latto wrote as she retweeted GloRilla’s post.
PLS GO RIP DAT MF REAL QUICK 😮💨 https://t.co/Jd1ZciZsft
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 6, 2023
All three female rappers are up for accolades at the upcoming BET Awards. The ladies are each listed as a Best Female Hip Hop Artist nominee. The 23-year-old Georgia-raised songwriter is also nominated for Best Collaboration for her “Big Energy (Remix)” with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled.
