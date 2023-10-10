As REVOLT previously reported, 21 Savage is once again able to travel the world legally after obtaining permanent residency within the United States. Not long before he surprised fans in Toronto for Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour,” the Atlanta-based talent shared a video on social media confirming that he’ll soon be returning to London, his hometown.

On Monday (Oct. 9), 21 officially announced a big homecoming show that will take place across the pond in November. 21 Lil Harold and Baby Drill will also be taking to the stage at O2 Arena as supporting acts. Those interested in attending can head over to Live Nation when presale tickets begin on Wednesday (Oct. 11). General sales go out this Friday (Oct. 13). The event will mark 21’s first-ever show in the United Kingdom, and will hopefully spawn additional sets in other countries across the globe.