Earlier today (Oct. 6), TMZ reported that 21 Savage travelled outside of the United States to join Drake for the Toronto stops of their “It’s All A Blur Tour.” If true, the move marked the first time the Atlanta-based rapper legally left the country since his highly publicized arrest in 2019, one that revealed his status as a British citizen with an expired American visa.

21’s latest legal troubles began after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials pulled over a car that he was riding in with longtime collaborator Young Nudy and two other men as part of a targeted operation.

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006,” read a statement from the federal agency. “In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, Mr. Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia.”

In an interview with the New York Times, the “a lot” rapper and father of three American children spoke on long-term attempts to correct his citizenship status and described the possibility of being deported as his “worst nightmare.” “That’s why it’s always been trying to get corrected. Even if you got money, it ain’t easy. It ain’t no favoritism, and I respect it, I honestly respect it,” he said. “It would be kind of messed up if they treated rich immigrants better than poor immigrants, I think.”

Months after the aforementioned arrest, 21 decided to help others in similar situations by donating $25,000 to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization that assisted him during the initial stages of that experience. The funds were given to help immigrants down south with legal counsel.