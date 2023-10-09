On Sept. 22-24, REVOLT WORLD brought an unprecedented cultural experience to metro Atlanta. The three-day activation — a reimagining of the REVOLT Summit — delivered live performances from some of the biggest musicians in the game, thought-provoking panel discussions, masterclasses across various industries, a creator studio, and so much more. Marquee names like Don Toliver, Yung Miami, Jeezy, and many others came to display their talents and share their insights.
Despite all star-studded programming, what truly set REVOLT WORLD apart was the abundance of prospects for anyone looking to advance their career, side business, or artistry. One of the standout opportunities was served up courtesy of McDonald’s.
The food company teamed up with REVOLT for the 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot talent competition, where new artists from all over the country came for a chance to show a panel of esteemed judges that they have what it takes to be a force in the music industry.
This year, the competition featured a new multi-round judging format that narrowed the number of contestants down to three finalists who all hit the stage on the last day to perform for the REVOLT WORLD crowd. Over the three days, 600 new artists from all over the country waited patiently in line for their chance to step into the booth and either deliver a 60-second live performance or play a pre-recorded track for the judges. Speaking of the judges, the contestants were certainly in good hands when it came to receiving constructive feedback and an accurate assessment of their skills on the mic. They included:
- Curren$y, Jet Life Recordings label boss and resident legend in the independent rap scene
- Chanel Rae, PR exec and co-founder of The Legion Media Group
- LaRussell, a rising West Coast rapper who recently continued his 2023 hot streak with the release of “It’s Different”
- Wes Lawrence, talent manager and CEO of I AM HIM Management
The participants were judged on their lyricism, song-making ability, and stage presence. The 1st place prize was a whopping $10,000, with 2nd and 3rd place taking home a not-too-shabby $8,000 and $5,000, respectively. As an additional prize this year, the judges even hosted a masterclass for the three finalists right after the competition.
Over 2,000 people visited the Shoot Your Shot activation at REVOLT WORLD, with it all coming down to Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception on the final day. The eclectic rapper Rey Sunshine took home the grand prize after winning over the judges and the crowd with her clever bars and natural stage presence.
A Georgia resident, Rey has been in the industry since she was 9 years old, having tried her hand at acting, modeling, and singing in addition to rapping. Along with being an entertainer, Rey is also the owner of Element Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. With her win at the competition and love for music both creatively and as a businesswoman, it’s clear that she is going places. The new fans, feedback, and prize money from the competition will all propel her further, and we’re loving that.
