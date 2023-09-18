REVOLT WORLD is taking over Atlanta with a three-day immersive event featuring must-see live performances, thought-provoking panel conversations, and much more. Hip hop fans and Black culture enthusiasts alike will undoubtedly flock to Greenbriar Parkway to see headlining names like Don Toliver, Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, and Queen Naija, but they’ll stick around for the myriad personal development programs the festival offers away from its main stages.

The opportunity village and masterclass sessions will offer attendees a one-of-a-kind chance to tap into the minds of industry leaders who’ve blazed the trails they’re now trying to walk. And for the aspiring artists in attendance, REVOLT is teaming up with McDonald’s for the second year of the Shoot Your Shot talent competition.

Last year, rappers, singers, and musicians from far and wide graced the Shoot Your Shot stage at REVOLT Summit to showcase why they deserve to be the next best thing. At the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, we expect even more talented up-and-comers to step to the mic, so it’s only right that we add a panel of judges to help us crown a winner.

Here’s how it’s all going down:

Aspiring artists can sign up for the chance to step into the booth and show what they’ve got by playing a previously recorded track or freestyling off the top. Keep in mind that by pre-registering using the REVOLT WORLD App, participants can take advantage of the fast pass booth, which allows them to skip the line by receiving a scheduled block of time. Otherwise, they’ll be in the standard booth line where they’ll have to wait for their 60 seconds to wow the judges.

At the end of each day — Friday through Sunday — judges will determine their top three contenders, and from there, it’s up to the festival’s attendees to cast their votes on the REVOLT WORLD app to narrow the field of nine to a final three.

The top three voted participants will move onto the World Stage, where they’ll each have three minutes to show off their lyricism, song-making ability, and stage presence. Judges will provide real-time feedback at the end of each performance. What’s more, the judges, hosts, and three finalists will participate in a music industry masterclass after all the performances are over. And did we mention there’ll be monetary prizes, too?

Shoot Your Shot is all about manifesting dreams and turning them into reality. If you’ve got bars, there’s a chance your entry could launch you toward stardom. If you’re hoping to be music’s next big thing, download the REVOLT WORLD App and pre-register for the Shoot Your Shot competition now. And don’t forget to cop your tickets to REVOLT WORLD to catch three days’ worth of life-changing experiences, going down Sept. 22-24 in Atlanta, Georgia.