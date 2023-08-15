Yo Gotti’s I Showed U So was surprisingly executive produced by 17-year-old prodigy Yung Dee, who the artist and businessman discovered on Instagram Live in 2020. Yung Dee also contributed to several tracks on the offering. The surprise collaboration was revealed by Yo Gotti during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

Since the producer was just 14 years old at the time he was discovered, Yo Gotti had to get approval from Yung Dee’s parents to sign him to the Collective Music Group and Bread Gang imprints. Since then, the young producer has been creating beats for acclaimed artists and fine-tuning his craft. Yo Gotti revealed that Yung Dee’s father is often with them in their studio sessions.

While being interviewed, Yo Gotti emphasized the power of encouraging emerging talent in hip hop. The rap star’s career dates back to the ’90s, and he has learned much about the music industry that he is eager to share with others. His CMG Records is one of hip hop’s most essential labels and has helped launch the careers of numerous breakout stars, including GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, and 42 Dugg.

With the label, Yung Dee has produced a number of hits, including 42 Dugg’s “Maybach” featuring Future, EST Gee’s “Balloons,” and Moneybagg Yo’s “Sholl Is.” On the new mixtape, his efforts can be heard on the songs “1st Hunnid Bands,” “Mind My Business,” “Driveway Furniture,” and “The One.”

I Showed U So is also a reunion for Yo Gotti and mixtape mogul DJ Drama. They previously worked together on the 2006 release I Told U So: The Real King of Memphis. That project helped revive Gotti’s career after a stint with TVT Records that the rapper referred to as “stressful.”

Watch him talk about his latest offering and more in the clip below.