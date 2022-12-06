Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  12.06.2022

Druski is unlocking a new level in his career as a comedian!

The entertainer revealed that he is officially headlining his very first tour. “It’s a dream come true to headline my own comedy tour,” he wrote in a post accompanied by a short trailer. Druski’s “Coulda Woulda Shoulda” showcase is scheduled to make 30 stops, which includes cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, and New York.

Earlier this year, he served as the opener during Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s “One of Them Ones Tour” and, prior to that, he was the host for J. Cole’s “The Off-Season Tour” stops. “I’ve been fortunate to tour alongside several of the biggest musicians in the world and get valuable experience, but now I’m ready to take the next step in my career,” said Druski in an official statement. “I’m coming off my most successful year in comedy and it’s time to show the world by growth as an entertainer.”

Check out his Instagram post about the upcoming tour below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DRUSKI (@druski)

It has indeed been quite the year for Druski. In addition to his tour appearances, he starred in Chloe Bailey’s “For The Night” music video and even made a cameo in Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” visual.

In a previous interview, Druski revealed that it wasn’t until he was failing as a student at Georgia Southern University that he began to actively pursue his dreams of becoming a comedian. “I don’t think I’ve ever been that depressed in my life, other than the semester right before I left,” he said during his appearance on “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” “I watched a lot of Steve Harvey, who talked a lot about jumping and taking [chances.] I was relating to what he was saying. I watched a lot of Gary Vee, Diddy, Kevin Hart, [and] Will Smith.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Druski

Trending
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
REVOLT Summit

Master P reveals how you can get any car you want for free: “They don’t teach us this”

Master P revealed how to obtain a free vehicle at the “Assets Over Liabilities Live” ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.28.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Druski on his career, comedy and "Coulda Been Records" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” comedic entrepreneur Druski sits for a chat about ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2022
View More