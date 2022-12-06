Druski is unlocking a new level in his career as a comedian!

The entertainer revealed that he is officially headlining his very first tour. “It’s a dream come true to headline my own comedy tour,” he wrote in a post accompanied by a short trailer. Druski’s “Coulda Woulda Shoulda” showcase is scheduled to make 30 stops, which includes cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, and New York.

Earlier this year, he served as the opener during Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s “One of Them Ones Tour” and, prior to that, he was the host for J. Cole’s “The Off-Season Tour” stops. “I’ve been fortunate to tour alongside several of the biggest musicians in the world and get valuable experience, but now I’m ready to take the next step in my career,” said Druski in an official statement. “I’m coming off my most successful year in comedy and it’s time to show the world by growth as an entertainer.”

Check out his Instagram post about the upcoming tour below.

It has indeed been quite the year for Druski. In addition to his tour appearances, he starred in Chloe Bailey’s “For The Night” music video and even made a cameo in Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” visual.

In a previous interview, Druski revealed that it wasn’t until he was failing as a student at Georgia Southern University that he began to actively pursue his dreams of becoming a comedian. “I don’t think I’ve ever been that depressed in my life, other than the semester right before I left,” he said during his appearance on “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” “I watched a lot of Steve Harvey, who talked a lot about jumping and taking [chances.] I was relating to what he was saying. I watched a lot of Gary Vee, Diddy, Kevin Hart, [and] Will Smith.”