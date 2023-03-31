Photo: Cover art for DJ Drama’s ‘I’m Really Like That’ album
By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Over the last 20 years, DJ Drama has been a part of many classic records and mixtapes. Working alongside artists like Lil Wayne, Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane, Fabolous and many more, Mr. Thanksgiving made a name for himself early in the game and continues to prove why he deserves his flowers. Now considered an OG to many, the Philly native is still working like he is that young Clark Atlanta University DJ trying to solidify his space in the industry.

In recent times, Dram has consistently pumped out Gangsta Grillz projects that only adds to his polished catalog — one even earned him his first Grammy; Tyler, The Creator‘s Call Me If You Get Lost. Today (Mar. 31), his highly anticipated I’m Really Like That album has finally surfaced.

I’m Really Like That serves as Drama’s sixth solo album and the follow up to his Quality Street Music 2 LP that was released in 2016. Gearing up for the second quarter of 2023, this album came at the perfect time to get the vibes right leading into the spring season. To promote it, Barack O’Drama paid homage to one of the most important movies in hip hop culture: Juice. Queen Latifah reprised her role in the 1992 film for a recreation of one of its most iconic scenes. While Drama played the role of Q — originally played by Omar Epps — Jim Jones directed the homage. Also, additional featured actors included Juelz Santana, DJ Superstar Jay, and others.

Given the album’s title, it is clear that DJ Drama feels the need to remind people that he is really like that. With that in mind, this album might be one of the most important in his catalog. Supplied with 14 records, I’m Really Like That contains features from Tyler, The Creator, Lil Baby, Jeezy, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Mozzy and more! Check out the star-studded effort now.

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist goes on 'The Great Escape' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Nardo Wick recruits Lil Baby for "Hot Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Gucci Mane returns with "06 Gucci" video featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Rob49 was displaced during Hurricane Katrina and survived off PB&J sandwiches

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.30.2023

Millyz flies on a private jet in new "Over" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Megan Thee Stallion discussing possible role in Netflix film with Adam Sandler

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

E-40 brings the "Bands" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

42 Dugg drops off new "It Get Deeper Pt. 2" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

G Perico drops off new visual for "German Engineering"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

G-Eazy returns with new visual for "Tulips & Roses"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023
