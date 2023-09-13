The annual MTV Video Music Awards took place last night (Sept. 12) and the show did not disappoint! As one of the most anticipated award ceremonies of the year with guests ranging from Nicki Minaj to LL Cool J and Global Icon Award winner Sean “Diddy” Combs, there was no shortage of stars present. The festivities went down at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and the guests took to this year’s pink carpet to flaunt their looks before heading inside to enjoy a night full of historic moments.

Here are my best dressed picks of the night in no particular order!

1. Coco Jones

Starting with the ladies as always, my first pick is R&B newcomer Coco Jones. She wore a black leather two-piece look by Moschino that perfectly set the tone for the night.

2. Diddy

For the men, I’m starting with Global Icon Award recipient Diddy, who tore down the stage with a blazing performance highlighting his groundbreaking career! Before that, he hit the pink carpet with his family in a luxe white look that was complemented with champagne loafers.

3. Doja Cat

Risk-taker Doja Cat hit the carpet in a hand-knitted spider web gown by Monae that was inspired by a Louise Bourgeois sculpture of the eight-legged insect. She accessorized with diamonds and statement earrings.

4. Offset

Offset hit the carpet in a sleek black suit with a cropped jacket, statement belt and wide-legged trousers. He completed his look with matching silver hair clips and platform loafers.

5. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a sexy, custom, black sheer-corseted column gown by Brandon Blackwood. She accessorized with a diamond choker and matching bracelet.

6. King Combs

King Combs popped out in an embossed leather vest and matching pants. He accessorized with dark-tinted sunglasses and black Chelsea boots by Christian Louboutin.

7. Ice Spice

Best New Artist winner Ice Spice hit the press room carpet in a white babydoll look that she accessorized with white lace stockings and silver jewelry.

8. NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa hit the pink carpet in a custom, suede purple set by Kennimer that included a vest and pants with fringing on the side.

9. Nicki Minaj

Host of the night Nicki Minaj complemented the carpet in a demure, soft pink bridal look that included a satin bustier and lace cutouts with a matching veil.

10. Rema

Rema hit the pink carpet in an edgy streetwear look by Givenchy that included a leather jumpsuit and bomber jacket before winning MTV’s first-ever Best Afrobeats Award for his hit single “Calm Down.”

11. Jozzy

Singer/songwriter Jozzy hit the pink carpet in a sleek, tailored, two-piece grey suit with black mesh panels by TOMBOGO. She accessorized with black steel toe boots and leather studded gloves featuring fringe details.

12. Fat Joe

Fat Joe hit the pink carpet in a baby blue look that he paired with a luxurious Intrecciato white leather jacket by Bottega Veneta. He completed the ensemble with all white AF1s.

13. Cardi B

Cardi B stunned in an amour gown by Dilara Findikoglu. The dress included thousands of hair clips that she complemented with matching bracelets.

14. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie hit the carpet in a clean, sleek black suit with patterned detailing. He completed the look with black Hermes loafers and a diamond bracelet.

15. Doechii

Last but certainly not least, Doechii channeled her inner supermodel and rock star in a look straight off the runway by DSQUARED2. The outfit included a silver cutout gown with a baseball cap and sock-like gloves as accessories.