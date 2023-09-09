Fans are in for a treat when the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday (Sept. 12). Today (Sept. 9), three days before showtime, it was revealed that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were added to the star-studded list of performers, which already includes acts like Nicki Minaj, Metro Boomin, and several others.

According to Billboard, Cardi and the Houston Hottie will hit the stage to perform their new single, “Bongos.” This will be the first performance on the VMAs’ main show for both artists. Both made their VMA performance debuts on the pre-show — Cardi in 2017 performing “Bodak Yellow” and Megan two years later performing “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” and “Cash S**t” — the outlet reports.

Their latest collaboration sees the dynamic performers come together on wax for the first time since 2020’s “WAP.” On Friday (Sept. 8), the duo dropped off the visuals for the colorful video that sees the ladies in a beach setting and at the historic Hearst Estate in Beverly Hills. Cardi B said the video doesn’t just look expensive; it also cost a grip, coming in at a whopping $2 million.

Nicki Minaj is in album mode after dropping off her first single, “Last Time I Saw You,” from her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2, at the top of the month. The new project will mark her first since 2018’s Queen. As previously reported by REVOLT, the head Barb has promised eager fans that the LP is due out on Nov. 17.

This year’s VMA broadcast will also recognize Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shakira with its highest honors: the Video Vanguard Award and Global Icon Award, respectively. Diddy will also perform, making it his first time doing so at the awards show in 15 years.

The hitmaker is currently gearing up for the Sept. 15 release of The Love Album: Off the Grid. His sixth studio album is under his new R&B imprint, Love Records. The list of features includes Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Ty Dolla $ign, and the label’s own Jozzy, just to name a few.