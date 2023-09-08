Megan Thee Stallion let everyone know how she really feels about Cardi B. During their “Bongos” premiere livestream, the “Savage” rapper heaped praise on Cardi for her loyalty and good vibes.

“It’s so easy to work with her because she got good vibes, she got good energy. I want her to be in my space. She been nothing but real to me,” Megan stated. “This industry is so f**ked up, but this girl is probably the only girl who has been this consistent and this real, and this [just great person] to me … At a time you could have jumped ship, you never jumped the ship.”

Cardi looked flustered at the praise but let Megan know she has her back. “I’ll be fighting in the back, like listen … You can’t talk about her,” the lyricist noted.

The two went live to promote the video for their new single, “Bongos.” Directed by Tanu Muino, it shows Megan and Cardi performing in a variety of bright costumes on a beautiful beach. The track itself lasts just under three minutes, with Megan’s feature coming in around the one-minute mark.

“I was so happy when I got the song,” Megan said. “Because it doesn’t sound like anything that’s out right now, and I feel like it really challenged me to rap in a different way.”

It’s the first collaboration for Cardi and Megan since they teamed up for “WAP.” That track went multiplatinum and became one of the biggest-selling — and most talked about — songs of 2020. Given their friendship and how much they enjoy working together, there might be more joint efforts from them in the future.

“I just want to say, Cardi, I really love you so much and I really appreciate it,” Megan expressed near the end of the livestream.

“Bongos” and its colorful, beach-themed video are out now. Tune in here.