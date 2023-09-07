Think you know what Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single, “Bongos,” will be like? Think again. In a video posted to social media, Cardi B gleefully announced that she and Megan Thee Stallion tricked fans with the cover art.

“This is not the theme of the song. Or the video. We want y’all to believe that it’s going to be something that it’s not,” Cardi said before bursting into laughter.

The duo announced their new single just days earlier with two eye-catching promo pics. One colorful photo showed Cardi and Meg posing provocatively in one-pieces and sky-high heels, their hair arranged in multi-hued curls. In another, they were laying next to each other on the ground, staring up at the camera.

Naturally, fans assumed this would be a sexy follow-up to their blockbuster single “WAP.” That track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — the first collab from female rap artists to do so. “WAP” racked up more than 7 million units in sales and broke records for streaming. It also created controversy with its straightforward discussion of female sexuality and desire.

Going by Cardi B’s Instagram Live comments, “Bongos” will be something else entirely.

The forthcoming effort marks Megan Thee Stallion’s return to music since her traumatic ordeal with the Tory Lanez trial. It’s also her first new song since her sophomore album, Traumazine, dropped in 2022.

Meg initially announced that she was taking a break to deal with depression. “I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion,” she told Elle.

She went on to say that she was focusing on healing and would release music when she reached a better place. It appears that time is here now. “Bongos” will be out on Sept. 8.