After taking some time away, Megan Thee Stallion recently delighted her fans with a hint at her return to making music.

Yesterday (July 24), the Grammy Award-winning rapper hopped on her Instagram Story with a quick clip of studio equipment. Attached to the video, she wrote, “I’m back in that mode. It’s that time.” The news is a welcoming sight for Hotties who have waited for word that the Houston artist was back in the booth.

Over the past few months, many have watched Megan perform on some of the industry’s biggest stages, including as a headliner at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival. While fans marveled at watching the 28-year-old onstage, it was clear they probably wouldn’t hear any new songs from Megan during the event. On May 30, the “Don’t Stop” lyricist opened up to InStyle about where she was regarding music. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she said. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind. So, it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” she continued. “Life is all about balance.”

Megan’s interview came after she teased a new project while making her first public appearance of the year at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party. When asked if she was working on something new, the “P-Valley” actress responded, “Oh, I am. New album.”