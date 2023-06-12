As previously reported by REVOLT, over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey headlined the 2023 LA Pride in the Park. The two-day festival was held at the Los Angeles State Historic Park and ended with a parade on Sunday (June 11) — but not before a nostalgic reunion was documented during the show!

Thee Stallion hit the stage on Friday (June 9) evening, and while inviting fans onstage during a segment of her performance, she saw a familiar face. Some of her words were inaudible over the screaming Hotties, but it was clear the “Body” rapper noticed an old friend. She noted that she knew the young man from “middle school” and after the two embraced one another, the surprised star laughed and asked, “What the f**k are you doing here?”

In a Reel shared to Instagram after the concert, he explained the interaction: “[I’ve] missed her so much. She’s still the same high-energy person she was back then! I have so much respect for her since the time in middle school when I was being talked down [upon and] being called gay when I wasn’t out yet, and she stepped in and defended me. I was a little boy back then, and she always had my back. I’ll forever be [a] fan, girl. I love you, Thee Stallion!” To make the onstage moment more special, Megan wished him a “Happy Birthday” and included a portion of his clip in a recap posted to her page.

“Aww, why does that make me wanna cry? What a dope moment for you both!” one person commented. Another wrote, “Love full circle moments like these.” Fans praised the “Sweetest Pie” emcee for being “a real ally” before the fame. “Pride was everything,” Megan captioned her upload yesterday (June 11) before adding, “Essence Festival next.”