Megan Thee Stallion is letting the nation know it’s not just any summer; it’s a “Hot Girl Summer.” As ESSENCE Festival’s celebration of hip hop turning 50 came to a close on Sunday (July 2), some of today’s hottest artists took the stage to pay tribute.
Among them was Megan, a three-time Grammy Award winner. During this year’s event, the “Captain Hook” songwriter, Missy Elliott and Lauryn Hill served as the headliners. While performing, the 28-year-old shared a message for everyone in the audience.
“I’m ready to eat. I’m ready to shake my a**,” Megan said before adding, “I’m ready to turn up at the muthaf**king ESSENCE Festival. Okay, now ladies, is y’all ready to pop y’all s**t right quick? Because, like, it’s muthaf**king ‘Hot Girl Summer.'” The “P-Valley” actress added, “We not givin’ n**gas no second chances. We gettin’ real disrespectful right now. We feelin’ ourselves. We lovin’ on our self. And just to let you n**gas know, we don’t need y’all. We want y’all, but we don’t need y’all.”
While enjoying Megan’s continued dominance on stage, several fans have hope for news of new music from the “Cry Baby” artist. However, during a recent interview, the talented lyricist shared that she is focusing on herself.
“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing,” Megan told InStyle. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind. So, it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”
Megan’s last album, Traumazine, dropped in August 2022. The long-awaited follow-up to 2022’s Good News included hits like “Plan B” and “Ungrateful.” It also boasted features from artists such as Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Jhene Aiko, and more.