Photo: Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Megan Thee Stallion is letting the nation know it’s not just any summer; it’s a “Hot Girl Summer.” As ESSENCE Festival’s celebration of hip hop turning 50 came to a close on Sunday (July 2), some of today’s hottest artists took the stage to pay tribute.

Among them was Megan, a three-time Grammy Award winner. During this year’s event, the “Captain Hook” songwriter, Missy Elliott and Lauryn Hill served as the headliners. While performing, the 28-year-old shared a message for everyone in the audience.

“I’m ready to eat. I’m ready to shake my a**,” Megan said before adding, “I’m ready to turn up at the muthaf**king ESSENCE Festival. Okay, now ladies, is y’all ready to pop y’all s**t right quick? Because, like, it’s muthaf**king ‘Hot Girl Summer.'” The “P-Valley” actress added, “We not givin’ n**gas no second chances. We gettin’ real disrespectful right now. We feelin’ ourselves. We lovin’ on our self. And just to let you n**gas know, we don’t need y’all. We want y’all, but we don’t need y’all.”

While enjoying Megan’s continued dominance on stage, several fans have hope for news of new music from the “Cry Baby” artist. However, during a recent interview, the talented lyricist shared that she is focusing on herself.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing,” Megan told InStyle. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind. So, it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

Megan’s last album, Traumazine, dropped in August 2022. The long-awaited follow-up to 2022’s Good News included hits like “Plan B” and “Ungrateful.” It also boasted features from artists such as Key Glock, Rico Nasty, Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Jhene Aiko, and more. 

The Game gives Ja Rule his flowers: “Ja was Drake before Drake”

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Conway The Machine recruits Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh for "LALO"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Dave East and G-Eazy join forces in "WDGAF" video

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Cardi B shines in custom Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

42 Dugg turns up in latest visual for "One Time"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Remy Ma speaks on her love for the new generation of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Lil Wayne heads back to his home state for a surprise performance at ESSENCE Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.03.2023

Young Thug's 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS' debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200

By Jon Powell
  /  07.03.2023

Offset says paying tribute to Takeoff with Quavo was needed for the culture

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Ice-T recalls how JAY-Z approached him about resurfaced "99 Problems" comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.01.2023

Juvenile reminds fans of his impact on the rap game with a head-bobbing performance on NPR Music's "Tiny Desk"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

Jay Rock brings us to the "Eastside" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Tyga, YG, and Blxst live it up in "West Coast Weekend" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Bankroll connects with Icewear Vezzo in "Pesos" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Studio Sessions | Chris Classick helped create some of Smino and SZA's most loved songs

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.30.2023
