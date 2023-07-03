Megan Thee Stallion is letting the nation know it’s not just any summer; it’s a “Hot Girl Summer.” As ESSENCE Festival’s celebration of hip hop turning 50 came to a close on Sunday (July 2), some of today’s hottest artists took the stage to pay tribute.

Among them was Megan, a three-time Grammy Award winner. During this year’s event, the “Captain Hook” songwriter, Missy Elliott and Lauryn Hill served as the headliners. While performing, the 28-year-old shared a message for everyone in the audience.

“I’m ready to eat. I’m ready to shake my a**,” Megan said before adding, “I’m ready to turn up at the muthaf**king ESSENCE Festival. Okay, now ladies, is y’all ready to pop y’all s**t right quick? Because, like, it’s muthaf**king ‘Hot Girl Summer.'” The “P-Valley” actress added, “We not givin’ n**gas no second chances. We gettin’ real disrespectful right now. We feelin’ ourselves. We lovin’ on our self. And just to let you n**gas know, we don’t need y’all. We want y’all, but we don’t need y’all.”