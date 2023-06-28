Cardi B had a question for her millions of social media followers as she reflected on the chaos her 2021 award show performance of “WAP” caused.
On Aug. 7, 2020, the Bronx native dropped the highly anticipated single with Houston native and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The track was so well-received by fans that it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Months after its release, Cardi performed the clean version of “WAP” at the 2021 Grammy Awards. At the time, viewers could only watch the show virtually due to COVID-19. After the performance, several people were upset and complained online about it.
Two years later, the “Up” rapper opened up about the ordeal as she recalled the backlash. “Y’all remember when the FCC almost sued me cuz I performed ‘WAP’ at the Grammys?” Cardi wrote on Twitter. “What about when all the Republicans literally harassed me over it? On the news, every day… Y’all remember? Oh, cuz I do.”
Y’all remember when the FCC almost sued me cuz I performed WAP at the Grammys? What about when all the republicans literally harassed me over it? On the news everyday… Y’all remember? Oooohhh cuz I do
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2023
Before the tweet, Cardi mentioned her previous situation with the Federal Communications Commission in a record with Lizzo. On Aug. 13, 2021, the talented flutist dropped “Rumors.” At the time, Cardi was pregnant with her youngest child. In the song, she rapped:
“Lizzo, teach me about big girl c**chie. Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me. But I’mma keep doing what I wanna do. ‘Cause all the rumors are, all the rumors are true, yeah.”
Outside of making records, Cardi essentially has her hands full with motherhood and a host of entrepreneurial businesses. Along with being a parent to almost 2-year-old Wave Cephus, Cardi also shares daughter Kulture Cephus with her husband, Offset. The Grammy Award winner recently celebrated Kulture graduating from pre-kindergarten. “My baby moving on up,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m an emotional proud mommy. Give me good grades, and I’ll give you the world, baby.”
