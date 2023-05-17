Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Cardi B has the folks tweeting, and this time it’s for two different reasons.

Earlier today (May 17), the Bronx native uploaded a Beats ad starring herself. Cardi shared several benefits of the headphone company’s Beats Studio Buds Plus in the promotional video. As she walked around in a living room wearing the buds, the company revealed the product offers clearer calls.

The 30-year-old rapper transitioned to the inside of a store as her single “Up” played in the background. Cardi walked through the frozen section as Beats stated its new headphones also have better noise cancelation. In the last scene, Cardi hit the studio where the company unveiled its product’s final benefit… a more powerful sound. “Beats Studio Buds Plus. A brand new way to listen to ya favorite Cardi song,” she captioned her Twitter post.

A few hours after posting the ad, the “Be Careful” performer returned to her platform to speak on a different subject. On Sunday (May 14), Cardi and her celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez uploaded visuals of her placing temporary tattoos on a blonde wig.

The video seemingly caused quite a stir on social media, which the Grammy Award winner eventually noticed. Cardi responded to the discussion by asking, “Why is me putting a [tattoo] on my hair causing such a frenzy? It was never that serious. Must be ’cause I’m that girl.”

However, despite sometimes responding to the noise around her, Cardi has used her platform to show love, make moves and highlight important topics. On Monday (May 15), the day after Mother’s Day, the 30-year-old expressed her appreciation for her husband, Offset, with whom she shares two children. “My man really is him!!!!” she tweeted. “I’m never getting off from him !!!!!!!!” The Atlanta resident also shared a video of flowers he bought for her.

