As previously revealed by REVOLT, Tory Lanez was recently given a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Prior to Superior Court Judge Herriford’s decision, a victim statement provided by Megan was read to the court by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. While the public wasn’t privy to her entire message at the time, reporters did share select quotes from the document that largely centered around the Houston talent’s reasoning for being absent during the sentencing. “I simply can’t bring myself to be back in the same room with Lanez once again,” she reportedly said. “I have not experienced a single day of peace.”

On Thursday (Aug. 17), viral journalist Meghann Cuniff unveiled Megan‘s entire statement on social media. In addition to the aforementioned, the “Body” rapper went into detail about the horrific actions that ultimately led to Lanez’s conviction.

“He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade. He treated my trauma like a joke when I could have died that day,” Megan explained on record. “He tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system. Blamed the press. And as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.”

She continued, “If the defendant would have spent a quarter of the past few years showing contrition for his crimes, perhaps I could have healed sooner. Instead, I spiraled into a dark and angry place where I thought my life was worthless and I felt loneliness and shame.”

You can read Megan Thee Stallion‘s victim statement in its entirety below.