Today (Aug. 3), A24 premiered a trailer for the forthcoming film D**ks: The Musical. In addition to Hollywood heavyweights like Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang, the black comedy will star Megan Thee Stallion as the boss of two employees who find out they’re twins. D**ks, which was previously titled F**king Identical Twins when it was first announced in February, is said to be a disruptive and vulgar take on the classic movie The Parent Trap.

This certainly isn’t the first foray into acting for Thee Stallion. In 2020, she played the role of Onyx in an episode of the NBC series “Good Girls.” In 2022, she added to her resume by playing variations of herself in “P-Valley” and Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

In an interview with The Cut, Megan expressed her interest in the acting world, citing hip hop veterans like Ice Cube and Queen Latifah as major sources of inspiration. “When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress. I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

As far as what her dream role is, the Houston talent mentioned an iconic character that Gabrielle Union played back in 2000. “I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character,” she stated.

In July, Megan teased her return to music, sharing footage of studio equipment in an Instagram Story. Her most recent full-length body of work, the well-received Traumazine, boasted collaborations alongside Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Future, and more. Press play on the trailer for D**ks: The Musical below.