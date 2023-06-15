Gabrielle Union-Wade is ready to show fans how she honored her 50 years of life in style. She hit the milestone on Oct. 29, 2022.

Yesterday (June 14), the veteran Hollywood actress shared a preview of her miniseries “My Journey to 50.” In the sneak peek, the Deliver Us from Eva star revealed that she traveled to Africa to celebrate with friends and family, including her daughter Kaavia James Union-Wade.

“Brought my village to the motherland, and tomorrow, I’m taking you next! Join me for my two-part docuseries, ‘My Journey to 50,’ only on Bet Plus,” Gabrielle captioned her Twitter post.

Throughout her career, Gabrielle has been known by fans as an award-winning actress who has graced films like Think Like A Man, Bad Boys II, Daddy’s Little Girls, and series such as “Being Mary Jane.” However, one of the Nebraska native’s most notorious roles came in 2000 with Bring It On. Gabrielle starred as Isis, the captain of the East Compton Clovers, a talented yet underfunded squad in Compton, California.

As REVOLT previously mentioned, when Gabrielle recently spoke on the film, she shared her surprise at its success. She also revealed that “fake scenes” were shot after clips of the Clovers were well-received by critics. “But what was interesting is, the Clovers were only in like a third of the movie. And when they started showing it to test audiences, the Clovers tested through the roof,” she recalled.

Since then, the talented storyteller has made her mark in Hollywood. On June 23, Gabrielle is set to star in her latest movie, Netflix’s The Perfect Find, alongside Keith Powers. When asked about Gabrielle’s performance in the upcoming film, Numa Perrier, the director, said, “I think that we’re seeing her in a softer way. When I first met with Gab, she told me, ‘I don’t want to make a film like all the films I’ve already made.’ We know and love all of those films, and she’s an icon, but she wanted to really open up more. That’s where all that good stuff is. That’s where you will do something that is really remarkable.”