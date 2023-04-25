Gabrielle Union is getting to the bag. The veteran actress will executive produce and star in an upcoming drama series called “Pretty Little Wife.” The new project is being described as a cat-and-mouse thriller and is based on a 2020 book of the same name.

Deadline announced the new endeavor yesterday (April 24). The story follows two Black women — Lily, the star of the show, who is also suspected of murdering her husband, and Ginny, a detective tasked with solving the crime. “Pretty Little Wife” is expected to have some steamy scenes as well. Union will bring the drama to life with the help of Amazon Studios, where the series will debut on Prime Video.

Union is also the founder of I’ll Have Another Productions, which focuses on bringing stories of marginalized communities to the forefront. Her company has a hand in the small screen adaptation. For now, details on the upcoming thriller have yet to be released, but the Bring It On star is currently promoting another highly anticipated film. “It’s almost time! First look at my new movie, THE PERFECT FIND, coming to Netflix on June 23!” the 50-year-old captioned a recent Instagram post.

In the forthcoming rom-com, Union stars as Jenna Jones, a woman in her 40s who has everything until she loses her high-profile fashion industry job and longtime boyfriend. While trying to piece her life back together, she takes a job headed by her frenemy, Darcy (played by Gina Torres). It is there that Union falls into a whirlwind romance with her Gen Z coworker Eric, played by Keith Powers. The Perfect Find also stars Janet Hubert, Niecy Nash and Lala Anthony. “We had the best time shooting this,” Anthony commented on a series of still photos from the movie Union shared on Instagram last week.