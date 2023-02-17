Yesterday (Feb. 16), the NAACP announced actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, would be recipients of the President’s Award during the organization’s 54th ceremony. The news came in the form of a press release, and the event will take place next Saturday (Feb. 25) at 8 p.m. in Los Angeles.

According to a statement, the coveted President’s Award is bestowed upon individuals who show exemplary leadership with special achievements and distinguished public service. The Wades will join the ranks of past recipients, including this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer, Rihanna; boxing legend Muhammad Ali; rapper, activist and entrepreneur ​​Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien, to name a few. The event is also in association with BET. Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, expressed his happiness for the honor. “We’re thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade, who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country,” he shared.

“We’re proud to recognize the couple’s tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all,” Johnson continued. Scott Mills, President & CEO, BET, also chimed in on why they deserved to be recognized: “Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade are exemplary in their purpose-driven leadership and use of their collective platforms for good. This year’s recipients of the NAACP President’s Award are not just a timely signifier of the issues that matter most to the community; they are a testament to what is possible when one commits themselves to advancement in those areas. It is a great honor for BET to join the NAACP to amplify these issues and celebrate the leaders doing the work to drive change in our community.”

The “Being Mary Jane” actress and three-time NBA Champion have been making remarkable strides for the LGBTQ community and have also greatly assisted with promoting racial justice. Through The Wade Family Foundation, they help marginalized communities by raising money to aid with healthcare and end bullying and discrimination in schools. The NAACP, which also helps those in need, was founded in 1909 to combat racial injustice throughout the United States. According to its website, they are “the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation.”