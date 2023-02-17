Photo: Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.17.2023

Yesterday (Feb. 16), the NAACP announced actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, would be recipients of the President’s Award during the organization’s 54th ceremony. The news came in the form of a press release, and the event will take place next Saturday (Feb. 25) at 8 p.m. in Los Angeles.

According to a statement, the coveted President’s Award is bestowed upon individuals who show exemplary leadership with special achievements and distinguished public service. The Wades will join the ranks of past recipients, including this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer, Rihanna; boxing legend Muhammad Ali; rapper, activist and entrepreneur ​​Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien, to name a few. The event is also in association with BET. Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, expressed his happiness for the honor. “We’re thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade, who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country,” he shared.

“We’re proud to recognize the couple’s tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all,” Johnson continued. Scott Mills, President & CEO, BET, also chimed in on why they deserved to be recognized: “Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade are exemplary in their purpose-driven leadership and use of their collective platforms for good. This year’s recipients of the NAACP President’s Award are not just a timely signifier of the issues that matter most to the community; they are a testament to what is possible when one commits themselves to advancement in those areas. It is a great honor for BET to join the NAACP to amplify these issues and celebrate the leaders doing the work to drive change in our community.”

The “Being Mary Jane” actress and three-time NBA Champion have been making remarkable strides for the LGBTQ community and have also greatly assisted with promoting racial justice. Through The Wade Family Foundation, they help marginalized communities by raising money to aid with healthcare and end bullying and discrimination in schools. The NAACP, which also helps those in need, was founded in 1909 to combat racial injustice throughout the United States. According to its website, they are “the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Black Vietnam veteran to be awarded Medal of Honor after decadeslong wait

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Family of Alonzo Bagley filed federal wrongful death suit against Shreveport officer

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Cops withheld info from fired EMTs for Tyre Nichols response

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Florida preschool celebrates Black History Month by putting kids in Blackface

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023

Family settles $4.5 million lawsuit after Morehouse grad is killed by police for jaywalking

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Massachusetts man racially harassed Haitian neighbors with banana peels for months

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union
Social Justice

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Black Vietnam veteran to be awarded Medal of Honor after decadeslong wait

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023

Family of Alonzo Bagley filed federal wrongful death suit against Shreveport officer

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.15.2023

Emmett Till's family sues Mississippi sheriff to serve arrest warrant to white woman who lied on him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Cops withheld info from fired EMTs for Tyre Nichols response

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Florida preschool celebrates Black History Month by putting kids in Blackface

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023

Family settles $4.5 million lawsuit after Morehouse grad is killed by police for jaywalking

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Massachusetts man racially harassed Haitian neighbors with banana peels for months

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Social Justice

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

Arizona gallery owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. was filmed mocking Native Americans and professing his love ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023
News

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

Oh, we definitely would’ve gotten jiggy wit’ it.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
View More