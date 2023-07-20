Issa Rae is seemingly having the time of her life as she continues on the promotional tour for the highly anticipated film Barbie. During a recent sit-down with a few of her castmates, Rae read a question directed toward her out loud. The question asked, “Who would sing/rap the theme song to my life?”
The California native then offered a hint to Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, and Kate McKinnon after they attempted to sway her to rap her own theme song. She revealed, “They’re alive. They’re popping.” The group’s responses ranged from Ice Spice to Cardi B, but in the end, Gerwig guessed right when she said Megan Thee Stallion. By the end of the clip, Rae noted, “I would be honored if any of those did it… For the most part.”
Although Rae doesn’t consider herself a rapper, she has incorporated hip hop into her career. In 2016, she debuted her hit HBO series “Insecure.” On the show, she starred as Issa Dee, a character who occasionally showcased rap bars throughout the series. Her admiration for the style of music also spun into Raedio, an audio platform under her media company HOORAE, and her MAX series “Rap Sh!t.” Through Raedio, Rae has signed several artists and showcased their talents through songs for her second hit show.
According to its logline, “Rap Sh!t” follows “two estranged high school friends from outside Miami [who] reunite to form an all-female rap group, hoping to make it in the music industry.” Its second season is scheduled to premiere this summer. Regarding Stallion, it most likely wouldn’t be soon if she were to do a theme song for Rae, as the Houston rapper is focused on healing right now. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told InStyle.
