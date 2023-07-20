Issa Rae is seemingly having the time of her life as she continues on the promotional tour for the highly anticipated film Barbie. During a recent sit-down with a few of her castmates, Rae read a question directed toward her out loud. The question asked, “Who would sing/rap the theme song to my life?”

The California native then offered a hint to Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, and Kate McKinnon after they attempted to sway her to rap her own theme song. She revealed, “They’re alive. They’re popping.” The group’s responses ranged from Ice Spice to Cardi B, but in the end, Gerwig guessed right when she said Megan Thee Stallion. By the end of the clip, Rae noted, “I would be honored if any of those did it… For the most part.”