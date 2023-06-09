REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  06.09.2023

Visionary Issa Rae has built her career “rooting for everybody Black.” In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, the “Insecure” star talks navigating Hollywood as an unapologetically Black artist and more.

