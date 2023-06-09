/ 06.09.2023
Visionary Issa Rae has built her career “rooting for everybody Black.” In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, the “Insecure” star talks navigating Hollywood as an unapologetically Black artist and more.
Rep. Justin Pearson talks taking a stand and fighting to keep his House seat
In March 2023, Rep. Justin Pearson set the nation ablaze when he took a stand ...
Halle Bailey discusses ‘The Little Mermaid’ and splashing her way to international superstardom
Halle Bailey is solidifying her status as a worldwide superstar, achieving a level of fame ...
Remembering the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: One year later, what's changed?
One year after a racist gunman named Payton Gendron opened fire at a Tops grocery ...
Comedians getting canceled for jokes: Is kindness killing comedy?
Comedians long used to being on the “cutting edge” are now being criticized and canceled ...