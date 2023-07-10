Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton’s comedy series “Rap Sh!t” is back for another season.

On (Monday) July 10, Max announced the show’s return date and released the trailer of season two. “Miami’s hottest rap duo takes it to the next level: more drama, more music, and a whole lot of sh!t. Season 2 of #RapShitOnMax premieres Aug. 10 on Max,” a post from the streaming platform’s Instagram page reads. The Barbie actress also shared her excitement in her own social media posts, stating that she can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store. “Can’t wait for you guys to see this season!” Rae wrote.

“Rap Sh!t” is executive produced by Rae, Singleton, Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, Dave Becky, and Jim Kleverweis. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark serve as co-executive producers. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles all the music supervision for the show.

According to Billboard, it was first revealed that “Rap Sh!t” would be renewed for a second season in September of 2022. “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of ‘Rap Sh!t.’ With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at Max, said in a statement at the time.

The cast includes Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, Daniel Augustin, Devon Terrell, Jacob Romero, and Kyle Bary.

