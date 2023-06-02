Photo: Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Issa Rae becomes the latest Hollywood star to debut a doll inspired by her role in a movie, joining Halle Bailey this year.

On Thursday (June 1), the California actress revealed the plastic version of her presidential character from the highly anticipated film Barbie. In the video, Rae showcased her excitement while revealing how her doll came to be. The 38-year-old shared that Greta Gerwig, the upcoming movie’s director, asked her “what her president would look like.” The “Insecure” star told her the figure would wear a ball gown and have a sash that read, “President.” And Gerwig made it all happen.

“Play with my Barbie, don’t play with me. Barbie the movie — July 21,” Rae captioned her Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Per the movie’s synopsis, “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.” The summer movie sees a collection of actresses, including Alexandra Shipp, Ncuti Gatwa, and America Ferrera, joining the lead character Barbie and Rae on the magical adventure.

Along with revealing plastic figures inspired by the film’s characters, Barbie has also unveiled its soundtrack and the official trailer. Online fans flooded Twitter in shock to learn some of the artists included, such as Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Ice Spice, and Khalid. At the end of the movie’s trailer, viewers heard a sneak peek of Minaj and Ice’s song “Barbie World (with Aqua)” for the film. “It’s ‘Barbie,’ b**ch, if you still in doubt,” the industry veteran rapped.

Afterward, the Trinidadian-born songwriter, who has used the alter ego Barbie throughout her career, shared her thoughts on the opportunity. “So honored to be a part of this. Omg,” Minaj wrote as she retweeted the trailer.

 

Odell Beckham Jr. mourns the loss of Ms. Jacky Oh: “Rest easy, Angel”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Cardi B mourns the death of Ms. Jacky Oh: “So heartbreaking”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Jamie Foxx gifts Texas hometown with new basketball court amid recovery

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Gail Bean continues her ascent in Hollywood with a role in Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Halle Bailey gushes at the support of 'The Little Mermaid' as the film passes $200 million globally

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Resurfaced clip has Twitter wondering again if AJ Calloway’s locs were actually a wig

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Ice Cube transforms into a villain for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's' official trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Hollywood stars emerged at the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Halle Bailey slipped into the movies incognito to see ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

HBO drops the official trailer for "The Idol" starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

'The Little Mermaid' on track to set box office record with massive debut weekend

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Kerry Washington praises Halle Bailey's Disney princess debut in 'The Little Mermaid'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023

Lil Wayne sends Fatburger truck to WGA writers on strike in Los Angeles

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Fans want Saweetie added to the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
