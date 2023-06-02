Issa Rae becomes the latest Hollywood star to debut a doll inspired by her role in a movie, joining Halle Bailey this year.
On Thursday (June 1), the California actress revealed the plastic version of her presidential character from the highly anticipated film Barbie. In the video, Rae showcased her excitement while revealing how her doll came to be. The 38-year-old shared that Greta Gerwig, the upcoming movie’s director, asked her “what her president would look like.” The “Insecure” star told her the figure would wear a ball gown and have a sash that read, “President.” And Gerwig made it all happen.
“Play with my Barbie, don’t play with me. Barbie the movie — July 21,” Rae captioned her Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Per the movie’s synopsis, “After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.” The summer movie sees a collection of actresses, including Alexandra Shipp, Ncuti Gatwa, and America Ferrera, joining the lead character Barbie and Rae on the magical adventure.
Along with revealing plastic figures inspired by the film’s characters, Barbie has also unveiled its soundtrack and the official trailer. Online fans flooded Twitter in shock to learn some of the artists included, such as Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Ice Spice, and Khalid. At the end of the movie’s trailer, viewers heard a sneak peek of Minaj and Ice’s song “Barbie World (with Aqua)” for the film. “It’s ‘Barbie,’ b**ch, if you still in doubt,” the industry veteran rapped.
Afterward, the Trinidadian-born songwriter, who has used the alter ego Barbie throughout her career, shared her thoughts on the opportunity. “So honored to be a part of this. Omg,” Minaj wrote as she retweeted the trailer.
✅✅✅. So honored to be a part of this. Omgggggggggggggg 💕 https://t.co/KFdW13roIS
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2023
