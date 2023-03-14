Photo: Bill Clark / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

When does early voting begin, again? California Congressman Mark Takano wants four-day workweeks to be passed into federal law. The 32-hour Workweek Act would reduce time spent on the clock in accordance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Rep. Takano, who was elected for California’s 39th district, spoke with CNBC ahead of the weekend about his new proposition. “The serious conversations about the reduced workweek are happening for white-collar professions. What my bill will do is spur conversation about how we democratize this norm to other sectors of the workforce, so everybody benefits,” he said in an article published by the outlet on Friday (March 10).

The California lawmaker believes the extra day off would be a plus for all parties involved, referring to the 32 hours working per week as “a significant change, which will increase the happiness of humankind. That’s a very big statement. But it was a big deal 100 years ago when we gave people the weekend by passing the Fair Labor Standards Act.” A statement from his team added, “healthier competition in the workplace [would empower] workers to negotiate for better wages and working conditions.” On Twitter, users expressed their opinions today (March 14): “They need to approve that 4-day work week. ASAP.”

However, not everyone is sold on the idea. “Lol, man we already broke working [five] days,” one person said, suggesting that cutting the workweek would mean cutting their paycheck. One offered a solution, writing, “How about you just pay folks more [and] maybe they will be happier, too?” Despite the divided response, 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit that has been testing out the shortened schedule, claimed companies saw improved productivity, revenue, morale and team culture. Their employees reportedly had increased benefits in their health, finances and relationships.

