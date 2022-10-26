A man from the United Kingdom claims that his extraordinarily large package isn’t what it seems.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday (Oct. 25), Joe, who chose not to enclose his last name, appeared on a British Channel 4 documentary, “My Massive C**k,” where he revealed that his life is in shambles because of his huge penis.

“It’s about nine and a half [inches] now. The scaling is off, quite off. It’s thicker than my forearm. It’s about seven [inches] around,” Joe said. He admits that he has to wear special underwear with an added pouch to prevent his penis from “falling out” and to “fit everything in.”

Due to a lack of social acceptance and the loss of a job opportunity, the 22-year-old said he is considering getting a reduction surgery on his large genitalia. “The response I got was, ‘You’re not going to get the job, we thought you were a good candidate, but we thought there was inappropriate behavior happening,'” Joe revealed. “They thought I had an erection throughout this whole interview, and they were very much like, ‘Your attire wasn’t right.’ They clearly meant, ‘We can see your d**k.'”

The documentary also follows a couple, Bonnie and Tommy, looking to spice up their sex life with a threesome with Andy, an adult performer. “It’s ten and a half inches, from the base to the tip,” Andy said about his manhood, adding: “Size really matters in my line of work.” By becoming an adult performer, he’s managed to use his large penis to has earned over 25,000 followers on his social media accounts.

The show’s synopsis states, “An extra-large penis is an object of desire for many. But for some men, extra-large seriously complicates their lives and relationships, and penis reduction surgery seems the only answer.”

You can catch a clip for the British Channel 4 documentary, “My Massive C**k” down below: