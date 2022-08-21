A farmer in Ghana is suffering critical injuries after he allegedly cut off his own penis while he was having a dream about slaughtering a goat to help his wife prepare for an evening meal.

According to GHOne TV, Kofi Atta, 47, woke up in shock after feeling sharp pains coming from his penis and scrotum. The incident occurred in Assin Fosu, inside the Central Region of Ghana, on Friday, Aug. 12.

The media outlet reported that Atta’s wife, Adwoa Konadu, was out of town at the time of the incident but found out what happened after being contacted by their neighbors. When she returned home, “She discovered her husband bleeding from his manhood on a chamber pot” and holding his penis. She then “got her husband a diaper to help reduce blood flow” and then rushed him to a local hospital.

Atta told BBC Pidgin that he is currently receiving medical treatment but will need surgery. He claims that he needs money to get to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for the operation. “Right now I dey hospital for here, all dem dey give me be fluids den some injections but I dey need surgery. I no get money to fuel ambulance wey go carry me go Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for surgery,” he told BBC Pidgin.

Atta says he’s still unsure how he got a hold of a knife after dosing off in a chair. “I dey sit inside chair wey I doze off, so as I dey sleep I dream say I dey cut meat wey dey in front of me. I no remember how I carry de knife, even me I dey confused,” he added. Doctors revealed that he was able to get his penis reattached and still achieve an erection six weeks following the surgery.