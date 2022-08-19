A mother in India cut off her boyfriend’s penis after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her teenage daughter. The 36-year-old woman told the Times of India that she didn’t regret her actions.

According to the report, the woman lived with him for two years after separating from her “alcoholic” husband. The unnamed woman told the outlet that she was fortunate to come home and catch him in the act.

“I was working on the farm when the incident took place,” she started. “Fortunately, I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed.”

She continued, “He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter, so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson. I have no regrets for what I did.”

According to the Lakhimpur police station, the 32-year-old man was booked on rape charges and sexual abuse against a minor. There is no information about his condition or whether the mother will face charges.

Women in India have taken similar action when faced with sexual threats or violence, according to Fox News. Known as “bobbitising,” the practice took off in the wake of Lorena Bobbit’s 1993 genital amputation of her ex-husband.

In 2018, a 47-year-old woman in Mumbai cut off the penis of a man she claimed stalked her. Police arrested her and two accomplices who helped her lure him into an isolated location.

In 2020, Uttar Pradesh reported 2,769 rape cases in India, the second-highest number of violent crimes against women.

“[Police data] showed that 2,796 women were raped; 9,257 women were kidnapped; 2,302 brides were killed for bringing in insufficient dowries, and at least 23 women were doused with acid [in 2020],” stated the BBC.